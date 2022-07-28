Below Deck Mediterranean Alum Jessica More Is Pregnant

Oh baby! Congratulations are in order for Below Deck Mediterranean alum Jessica More, who recently announced her pregnancy on social media. The Season 5 star was part of Hannah Ferrier’s interior team before the OG chief stew was fired by Captain Sandy Yawn.

Jessica brought a lot of positive energy, and was a team player, both under Hannah and Bugsy Drake, and picked up table-scaping from the latter quite quickly. She caught the eye of deck hand Robert Westergaard and the two started a brooding, passionate love affair onboard. It started unraveling just as quickly as it began, and Robert had a heck of a time deciding whether to follow Jessica to Bali or take part in a transatlantic crossing. Though he decided on Bali, the pair didn’t last on land.

Free-spirited Jessica moved on to live her best life since filming wrapped. She shared some of her journey on social media, from completing a yoga teacher training course in Costa Rica to partying in Tulum, Mexico with Below Deck alums.

Now, to add to her unique journey, Jessica revealed her pregnancy with a set of stunning photos. She is posing poolside in a yellow and orange crochet bikini, her hair up in a messy bun. Baby bump takes center stage. In addition to announcing the pregnancy, the brunette beauty also shared the sex of her baby. Jessica captioned the photo, “I’ve been waiting a long time to be your mommy, Charli. So blessed and excited for this next chapter with my little princess.”

Jessica revealed in the comment section that she has about 9 weeks left in her pregnancy, putting her at the very start of her eighth month and well into the third trimester. It seems the mom-to-be was incredulous at the beginning of her pregnancy, and “took 4 tests” to confirm the news. She chose to keep the identity of Charli’s father private.

Below Deck alum flooded Jessica’s post with words of congratulations and support. Colin Macy-O’Toole wrote, “Congrats girlie!!” Alex Radcliffe, who was on the same season with Jessica, posted, “Secret is out. Funcle.” Chef Kiko Lorran added, “So happy for you my friend.”

Congratulations to Jessica and her family! For those wishing to donate a gift, Jessica shared a baby registry to her Instagram page.

TELL US- WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO JESSICA’S PREGNANCY? WHAT WORDS OF ADVICE OR ENCOURAGEMENT WOULD YOU SHARE WITH HER?

[Photo Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo]