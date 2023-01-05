Meghan McCain Slams Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’s Heather Gay Over “Stupid” Black Eye Storyline

I think Meghan McCain speaks for us all when we say we NEVER want to hear about Heather Gay’s mystery black eye on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ever again. Yep, the former The View co-host Meghan slammed RHOSLC and Heather for dragging this storyline out over several weeks — and still giving us NOTHING in return. The Salt Lake City ladies originally came out of the gate swinging when they first premiered in 2020. They were an instant success, and the Bravo fans LOVED their show. But now, I wonder if the pressures of giving fans an iconic season like their first have gotten to them. It almost feels like they are trying to create drama rather than just letting it happen.

While the ladies were on their cast trip to… I don’t even remember where because I’m so bored by them. Heather wound up receiving a black eye from someone or something. Still, no one knows. I’m not even sure Heather herself knows. One minute she says she remembers everything, then the next minute, she says she doesn’t. I am OVER it. Truly. Now, with the most recent episode of RHOSLC, the entire cast is painting Jen Shah as the culprit. However, no one really knows.

Heavy reported about Meghan’s most recent tweets about the Bravo show. Meghan shared that she will never spend time with the Park City, Utah girls ever again. “Just going to leave this here – if we never find out how Heather Gay got her black eye on #RHOSLC, I will never watch this Salt Lake franchise again,” she wrote.

“This is the worst plot line and if she got it by falling on that plant but did this for faux drama it’s sublimely stupid,” she continued. And I think she’s absolutely right. I hate when a storyline like this makes its way on a Housewives show, especially when production and the network know they won’t be showing us the REAL tea. Heather, this was a MAJOR L.

Since this part of the season has begun airing, everyone on social media has been chatting about Heather’s eye and what could’ve really happened. At this point, I don’t care — and genuinely never will. Heather has promoted her new book, Bad Mormon, adding that the truth to her new shiner will be revealed there. But girl, trust me, I won’t be purchasing that book. And neither will Meghan. “I’m not reading s*** – I’m watching a reality show,” she tweeted in response to a fan.

Meghan finished her mini-rant with a quick sidebar conversation with former Real Housewives producer Carlos King who said she needs to stop by his show so they can discuss the current happenings. “I have SO many feelings. I could talk about this for a long time. I am also pissed I’ve spent 2 hours with no resolution about the dumb black eye!!!” Meghan replied. Mark my words. The season finale of RHOSLC airs next week, and I couldn’t be more excited. And with Jen’s prison sentencing literally around the corner, this cast needs a major revamp. Maybe they will call in the big dog — Mary Cosby. She will be back for RHOSLC Season 4. Watch.

