Whitney Rose Denies Giving Heather Gay A Black Eye

In case you missed it, the trailer for season 3 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City dropped recently and man is it explosive! I mean, really explosive. They’re teasing the continuation of Lisa Barlow vs. Meredith Marks — and clearly, Meredith didn’t come to play this year. Is she engaging? More than that, she’s clocked in and ready to go.

Also coming up fans will finally get to see more regarding Jen Shah’s legal case and how that will play out. You can hear her screaming throughout the trailer, “I’m innocent!” — only for them to flash forward to her changing her plea to guilty. If you remember much of season 2, you’ll remember seeing the Housewives try and piece together bits of info related to Jen’s charges. The Housewife leading the pack — Whitney Rose.

I love a Housewife who shows up ready to get to the bottom of the drama. That’s what the viewers want to see anyway. No beating around the bush — just straight-up action. Whitney reminds me much of Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby in her earlier seasons. Sure, your co-stars may think you’re a pot stirrer, but we say you keep things interesting.

A portion of the trailer also seems to show the fallout between cousins and cast members Whitney and Heather Gay. Throughout the first two seasons, Heather had Whitney’s back — especially against Lisa. But in season 3, it looks like the family members are taking a page out of RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s book. Yep, and these two aren’t just sticking to verbal disagreements. Things seem to get a little physical… or a lot.

In one clip, Heather removes her sunglasses to reveal a huge black eye. Lisa says, “Heather, you look like somebody rocked you,” to which Heather responds, “Well, maybe somebody did.” While Whitney started promoting the new season on social media, fans asked if she was responsible for Heather’s injury. “NO! Of course not,” she replied.

Hmmm. This is going to be one of the mysteries we have to wait to see play out on this upcoming season of RHOSLC. This new era of Housewives sure is delivering and I can’t wait.

[Photo Credit: Photo Bank via Getty Images]