Tamra Judge Claims Heather Gay Lied About Black Eye; Says Injury Happened Before Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Cast Trip

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans have been focused on two things right now: Jen Shah’s upcoming sentencing date and Heather Gay’s black eye. At least with Jen, we will have some concrete answers come January 6, 2023.

I’m not holding my breath that we will get any clarity about Heather’s eye situation. During the ultra-glam RHOSLC cast trip to San Diego, their Marilyn Monroe-themed dinner turned into a screaming match. Heather was shocked when Jen revealed that Heather’s cousin and former bestie, Whitney Rose, wanted a “friendship break.” I hate seeing this “Bad Weather” break up.

But the ladies got it together and went out and partied until the wee hours. The next morning, Heather was sporting that ugly black eye and a shifting story about how it happened. Either she didn’t remember, or she refused to reveal what happened. She even called Jen to help her come up with a cover story.

She hinted that someone in the group caused her injury. Whitney opined that Jen was the only person that Heather would protect. Meanwhile, Lisa Barlow thought that Heather was using the incident to garner attention. It’s pretty hard not to get attention when you are sporting a bedazzled eye patch.

RealityBlurb! reported that Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge weighed in on the drama during an episode of her podcast, Two T’s In A Pod. “Heather did something to her eye at home. It was red when she showed up,” Tamra stated. She added that Heather was “applying makeup” to “cover up” the bruise. Wait—how could Tamra see it?

She continued, “It takes a couple of days for a bruise to get black like that because it’s the blood draining down. So, she had that little thing on her eye.”

We all know that Tamra stands for the truth…sometimes. “So, this whole thing p*sses me off because they drug it out for so long, and I feel like it’s just something that happened not even there,” she said.

It is annoying that Heather won’t come clean about what happened to her eye. And to tease that the answer might be in her upcoming book, Bad Mormon? That is so wrong.

I am hoping that we get the answer soon on RHOSLC. This plotline needs a resolution ASAP.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]