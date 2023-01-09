Harry Hamlin Thinks Lisa Rinna Made The “Right Decision” To Leave Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills; Says “She Elevated The Show”

In 2023, we all need to find someone who has our back the way Harry Hamlin has Lisa Rinna’s back. He’s always in her corner, even when the rest of the world is not. Because as Housewives fans rejoice over Rinna’s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Harry is still cheering on his wife.

Rinna announced her exit from RHOBH last week, sending a shockwave through the Housewives fanbase and leaving a massive hole in the cast.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna said in her announcement. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

Reactions to Rinna’s exit have been everywhere on social media, but we were all wondering what her husband had to say about it. Of course, no one wants to see their spouse get fired. So, during a red-carpet appearance, People asked Harry to comment on his wife’s surprising departure. Although there must be some tense feelings in their household right now, Harry was nothing but positive about Rinna’s retirement from the Housewives.

“[It was the] correct decision, the right decision to make at this point after eight years,” Harry explained. “I think she took it as far as she could take it, and she elevated the show.”

It’s hard to imagine Harry Hamlin sitting down and watching an entire season of RHOBH to comment accurately on his wife’s performance, but we can all admit that his wife had some high highs over the years. Did she “elevate” the show? Perhaps it depends on the season. We can’t take away her iconic moments over the years, but did she elevate Season 12? That’s debatable.

RELATED: Lisa Vanderpump Seemingly Shades Lisa Rinna’s Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Exit

In talking to People, Harry acknowledged that it was time for them to “move on” from the reality show. He said, “Eight years is a long time to do anything, the same thing over and over again. It’s time to move along.”

So, what does moving along look like when you’re a self-proclaimed “a**hole with iconic hair and big lips?” According to Harry, there are a few options on the table. He told the outlet, “We’re both very busy … and then she’s already talking to studios about getting going on something else, so I think we’re going to be really busy over the next few months.”

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH HARRY THAT LISA ELEVATED RHOBH? WHAT DO YOU THINK IS NEXT FOR RINNA’S CAREER?

[Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic]