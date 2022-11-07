Lisa Rinna Mocks Kathy Hilton After Calling Her A “Bully”

Looks like Lisa Rinna didn’t care about being called a bully on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion after all.

The RHOBH veteran has been at the center of controversy surrounding this season since before it aired. From her back-and-forth feud with Sutton Stracke to her enormous blowup with Kathy Hilton, the soap opera actress couldn’t stay out of trouble. After being the only cast member to witness Kathy’s meltdown in Aspen, she used it to try and hold Kathy accountable throughout the second half of the season. During the reunion, Kathy called her “the biggest bully in Hollywood,” and now, Lisa is responding.

After celebrating Halloween, Lisa shared a photo of a pumpkin that was decorated to look like her. The pumpkin had a note attached to it that read, “The Biggest Bully in Hollywood.” The caption to Lisa’s photo was followed with, “I win … #halloween.”

Lisa is known for embracing her role as the villain on RHOBH. She flipped off fans at BravoCon for booing her; she’s called herself the LeBron James of the Housewives franchise, adding that Bravo “needs” her, and she said she’d only leave the show if it’s a “mutual decision”. Adding to her list, she posted a photo this past weekend of herself alongside Erika Jayne and Diana Jenkins, captioning it, “You want a villain? Here we are.”

She is the villain of the show and wears it proudly. Kathy has been coming for Lisa relentlessly for the past several weeks leading up to the reunion. BravoCon was no walk in the park for Lisa as the fans were clearly team Kathy. However, Lisa spent several weeks before the season airing, and throughout the season coming for Kathy just as hard, if not harder. I think it’s par for the course, and I’m here for it.

The rift between Lisa and Kathy has caused even bigger tears between Kathy and Kyle Richards. The sisters are in a rocky place, as seen during the final part of the reunion. Andy Cohen has spoken about their feud, adding that they will make up soon due to their familial bond.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]