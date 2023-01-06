Lisa Vanderpump Seemingly Shades Lisa Rinna’s Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Exit

Season 12 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was heavy. Lisa Rinna exploded repeatedly at co-star Sutton Stracke. Sutton graciously chalked up Rinna’s overreaction to grief because of the passing of her mother, Lois Rinna.

Rinna embraced her villain role on RHOBH. Meanwhile, Sutton prayed that she would stop because she “makes us all look bad.”

Rinna claimed that Kyle Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton, had “a meltdown” and made awful comments about Kyle and the other ladies during a cast trip. And the Aspen of it all resulted in the “Biggest Bully in Hollywood” taking on Kathy at the reunion. Kathy insisted that she was done with the show if Rinna and Erika Jayne remained on the cast.

After being booed by the crowds at BravoCon, the writing was on the wall for Rinna. Let’s not forget that she accused former RHOBH cast member Yolanda Hadid of having Munchausen Syndrome and not Lyme disease. She accused her longtime friend Denise Richards of lying about hooking up with Brandi Glanville. Denise denied it ever happened. More importantly, it wasn’t anyone else’s business.

Rinna announced her exit in a statement to People. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!” Rinna said. Her departure was supposedly a mutual decision between Bravo and Rinna. Sure, Jan.

Page Six reported that one of Rinna’s former co-stars threw some witchy shade in her direction after the departure news broke. Lisa Vanderpump took to Twitter to share her thoughts. She tweeted, “Ding dong.” Legendary! No word if Rinna is watching for falling houses.

As you may recall, “puppy gate” was the scandal that spelled the end of LVP’s time on the franchise. LVP was accused of leaking a story about Dorit Kemsley bringing a puppy adopted from LVP’s dog rescue to a kill shelter.

LVP denied leaking the story. Her long-time friendship with Kyle ended when Kyle didn’t believe her. In October 2021, RHOBH executive producer Chris Cullen claimed that LVP did leak the story. LVP left while Season 9 was still filming and dipped out of the reunion.

With Rinna gone, it looks like Kathy and her box fans may return for Season 13. I wish that LVP would be down for a return, too.

[Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images]