Sutton Stracke Says That Lisa Rinna’s Behavior “Makes Us All Look Bad”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna seems to be enjoying her role as a villain. During Season 12, Rinna targeted RHOBH co-star Kyle Richard’s sister, Kathy Hilton.

Rinna claimed that Kathy, who was a Friend of the Housewives, had a meltdown in Aspen and dissed her sister Kyle and her co-stars. But Rinna was the only witness.

Kathy denied Rinna’s allegations and called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” During the tense reunion, Rinna said that Kathy was having “a psychotic break,” in Aspen and called her “the devil.”

Sutton Stracke also called out Rinna during the reunion. She stated that Rinna was “brutal” to her during the season. Sutton’s not wrong.

In 2021, Sutton was a guest on Watch What Happens Live, and told Andy Cohen about a little breach of etiquette committed by Rinna. “So, um, a few years ago Harry [Hamlin] and Lisa both came… I invited them to the Elton John gala,” Sutton stated. “And they came with me as my guests. I never got a thank you,” she added.

Queens of Bravo shared a video and slides of the argument. Rinna fired back on her Instagram Story. “We didn’t come as your guests @suttonstracke. @eltonjohn invited us to his event, you asked us to sit at your table, so we did,” Rinna wrote.

Rinna threw her husband Harry a birthday dinner. Sutton apologized at the event. But later in the season, Rinna came for Sutton again about the ticket dispute. Rinna threatened to “f**king cut [Sutton] down!”

Sutton attributed Rinna’s outbursts to grieving the loss of her mother, Lois Rinna. Rinna admitted to being a social media disaster, and she did apologize for “raging on people.”

Page Six reported that Sutton spoke out about Rinna’s antics on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast. “I just wish that it would stop. I don’t think it’s doing anybody any justice,” Sutton remarked.

She continued, “I think it’s only hurting everybody, and I think it makes us all look bad.” Sutton added, “Just make it stop.” As if that was possible. “I don’t like what [her behavior has] done. It’s unfair, and it’s disgusting,” the boutique owner commented.

Sutton was upset about Rinna reposting an appalling meme about Kathy’s daughter, Paris Hilton. Paris attended the Provo Canyon School in the 1990s and claimed that she was abused there. The meme that Rinna reposted put the blame squarely on Kathy. Sutton stated, “What happened to Paris was disgusting. And to repost that was wrong.”

Rinna has been experiencing backlash for her behavior during Season 12. When Rinna stepped onstage at BravoCon, she was greeted by a chorus of boos. No worries–Rinna flipped off the crowd.

Sutton made a hilarious comparison about RHOBH and horror movies. She stated, “When Lisa told me to get the eff out of her house, I’m like, ‘No, I’m not going to because you’re just going to corner me alone.’ Never be alone with an angry Housewife because that’s when you die.” Sutton added, “It’s just best to stay with the group. Otherwise, things can get real scary.”

Sutton and her bestie Garcelle Beauvais must be sick of Rinna haunting them because they both unfollowed her on Twitter after the reunion aired.

Now fans wait to see which RHOBH cast members will return, and who will be out. Kathy has made it clear that she isn’t coming back if Rinna and Erika Jayne return.

It looks like it could go either way for Rinna. Only time will tell.

