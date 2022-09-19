Lisa Rinna Says She’s The LeBron James Of The Real Housewives Franchise

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been one of the most entertaining Housewives cities for a while now. Thanks to interesting characters like Lisa Vanderpump, Kim Richards, Brandi Glanville, and a few others. They brought the drama, the mess, and they were unafraid to say what was on their mind — all things we LOVE in a Housewife.

Alongside those players — we also have to acknowledge the work of the show’s villain, Lisa Rinna. I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again — Lisa makes things interesting. As much as I dislike how biased she is towards the ladies that aren’t in her inner circle, she sure gets the people talking. Even she herself knows that, and she’s shouting it for the world to hear.

She recently posted something on her Instagram story that read, “Sunday truths. I’m like the LeBron James of housewives at this point. You can’t afford to lose me.”

Very bold statement, Lisa. But she may have a point. I wouldn’t go as far as to say the show can’t afford to lose her because I think they could. But Rinna understands the assignment — she just has to be fair. You can’t single out Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais but not hold Erika Jayne and the new girl you brought on accountable for their flawed behavior as well. That’s the mean girl mentality that I don’t like to see and that’s what makes me say I’m okay with her not being there for a little bit. Maybe she needs a little timeout to think.

Ahead of RHOBH’s current season ending, Lisa has made some interesting moves on her social media channels like unfollowing half of the cast (and then re-following them), archiving all things RHOBH on her social media, and even unfollowing some of her fan accounts. Does she know something we don’t know?

A lot of fans have been very vocal about how boring she’s been the past few seasons, and I’d have to agree. I’m interested to see the drama between her and Kathy Hilton finally play out after being teased for months. Her lips are made for talking, and what she has to say better be good.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK RINNA IS THE LEBRON JAMES OF HOUSEWIVES? DO YOU THINK THE SHOW COULD AFFORD TO LOSE HER?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]