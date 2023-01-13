Madison LeCroy Says She’s “Not Happy” About Kathryn Dennis’ Southern Charm Exit

Kathryn Dennis has officially been fired from Southern Charm. Are you happy? Are you sad? Do you even care? There’s always a flood of emotions from all directions when one of our long-running Bravolebs suddenly gets the axe. Although most of the Southern Charm cast has been quiet on social media about Kathryn’s exit, one of her castmates is speaking up about the surprising shakeup, and that’s Madison LeCroy. As Page Six reported, Madison is not feeling good about her costar getting the boot. Earlier this week, she appeared on an Amazon Live stream and shared her disappointment surrounding Kathryn’s exit.

“I’m not happy about it, honestly,” Madison said. “I think a lot of us are really sad. I’m not really convinced. I mean, do we have a show without her? No,” she added.

Well, Madison, let’s not get carried away. There will be a show without Kathryn. Southern Charm does not rest on any one person’s shoulders, but it will undoubtedly feel a little different without the red-headed troublemaker. After all, Kathryn has been a part of the franchise since it began in 2013.

Rumors of Kathryn’s exit began surfacing online this week as sources claimed that Kathryn’s behind-the-scenes behavior was driving a wedge between her and production. Allegedly, Kathryn was not-so-nice to the production crew and would show up late to film. A source even told the US Sun that Kathryn “treats people like they’re beneath her.”

Shortly after those rumors started catching fire, Bravo confirmed that after eight seasons, Kathryn had been let go. And at this point, that’s really all we know about Season 9 of Southern Charm.

Although Bravo hasn’t confirmed any other details about Season 9 of Southern Charm, it will be interesting to see how the group dynamic changes with Kathryn out of the picture. Meanwhile, Madison is holding out hope that Kathryn’s exit from the show is more of just a “pause.”

​​”She was my buddy, so I am not thrilled about it, but like I said, I don’t know,” Madison shared. “We’re in the very early stages of all this, so who’s to say she won’t come back.”

[Photo by: Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images]