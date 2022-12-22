Best Unhinged Moments On Southern Charm!

We all go a little off the beaten path every once in a while, but for most of us cameras are not documenting these unsavory moments. Fortunately, other people receive paychecks and d-list fame for allowing these unpleasant scenes to play out again, and again, and again.

Southern Charm is the gift that keeps on giving in that department. Let’s look at the plethora of gems from which we have to choose.

5. Hilton Head

In Season 5 the cast decides it would be a grand idea to get a bunch of people who aren’t getting along together in one house. So Chelsea Meissner and Shep Rose planned a trip to Hilton Head. During the trip Ashley Jacobs and Kathryn Dennis got into a heated argument. Ashley opted to criticize Kathryn’s parenting abilities rather than taking a relaxing vacation since she was upset she wasn’t invited to a child’s birthday party. This was a great turning point for Kathryn and everyone started rooting for her. Unfortunately Kathryn’s saga wouldn’t end with Ashley.

4. Jekyll Island

The cast visits Jekyll Island in episode 9 of Season 2. Craig Conover decides he wants to be Captain Save A Kathryn and expresses concern about her difficulty fitting in with the group. Whitney Sudler-Smith clocks Craigy and accuses him of being an enormous hypocrite. After all, Craig had a previous history of disliking Kathryn, but he claimed that once she had her child, things changed. Sure, Jan. Kathryn appears as they are talking smack and Craig blabs to her that people are questioning their friendship. Then Kathryn completely loses it on Whitney, who sat there, too stunned to speak.

3. Kathryn Dennis vs The Dolphin

Do you miss Landon Clements on the cast? Right, I didn’t think so. Well, Miss Landon had her moment in the spotlight several times thanks to this show. Guess who else doesn’t miss Landon? You guessed it– Kathryn. These two got along for about five minutes when Landon first appeared as a friend of Shep’s, but their friendship soured when someone else got involved. Landon and Kathryn clashed at a gala dinner party, complete with white gloves and diamonds. Their exchange has since become iconic. It might have been the adrenaline of the moment, it might have been the alcohol, but Landon’s voice was unusually high. As Landon repeatedly tried to defend herself, Kathryn said, “Be quiet! You sound like a f**king dolphin!”

No lies were told that day.

2. Colorado

Madison LeCroy has a shit list and if you’re on it, best of luck. In certain cases, it also sucks to be collateral damage. Danni Baird has entered the chat! On a cast trip to Colorado, Madison, who really only went along for spite, decided to reveal some unfortunate Shep gossip and Danni was caught in the crossfire. Madison claimed she heard Shep passed along chlamydia whilst they were dating and Danni about lost her mind. Rightfully so. Later it came out that Austen Kroll opened his muppet mouth to Madison about the secret. You don’t do that to someone who weaponizes every nugget of information. Austen still didn’t learn his lesson and Danni suffered the consequences.

1. MADISONNNNNNNNNN!

Don’t act like you didn’t see it coming. Obviously the most unhinged moment in Southern Charm history is… Austen’s threesome. I feel like there was a point where production was literally playing that scene on a loop. Austen thought partying down with two lovely ladies and then bringing them back to his place for a bit of the ‘ol razzle dazzle would be a great idea. But one of those fine young women would have a camera phone, which led to Austen getting busted in his boxer briefs by Madison. Honestly I don’t know how you come back from that, but Madison and Austen did reunite for the 837th time after the debacle.

TELL US- WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE UNHINGED MOMENT ON SOUTHERN CHARM? WHAT WOULD YOU ADD TO THIS LIST? WHO IS THE MOST UNHINGED ON THE CAST?

[Photo by: Stephanie Diani/Bravo]