Kathryn Dennis Confirms Southern Charm Exit

It’s time for Bravo to throw in the towel on Southern Charm, or at least have a major cast overhaul. It was just confirmed that Kathryn Dennis will be leaving the show after eight seasons. Kathryn has been the sun that Southern Charm orbits around, even though Austen Kroll and Craig Conover like to think they are. Kathryn has spent the majority of her adult life in front of the cameras. Now that she’s headed out the door, it feels like the end of a strange era.

Kathryn confirmed to Page Six that she’s leaving the show. She did not comment on the rumors that she was laid off for being difficult and not showing up to filming, but are we shocked? “It hasn’t always been easy, but I’m so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I’ll never forget (and a few, even, that I’d like to),” Kathryn’s statement reads. Girl, you can say that again. Austen and Shep Rose’s latest crop of girlfriends just cannot compare to the chaos that is Hurricane Kathryn. They’re just not built that same way.

RELATED: Naomie Olindo Doesn’t Think Cameran Eubanks Or Chelsea Meissner Will Return To Southern Charm

Kathryn didn’t clarify whether or not she quit or was fired, or if she’ll be appearing as a friend during Season 9. Regardless, it’s just ludicrous. What’s next, Madison Lecroy is going to depart the show? The last thing Southern Charm needs is less funny women to make it worth watching amid all of the Peter Pan antics. It seems like an opportune time for a pause, especially considering Leva Bonaparte’s Southern Hospitality is hitting its first-season stride. Craig and Austen will get their much-needed camera time on Summer House in the meantime.

It’s hard to think of Kathryn’s future without Southern Charm. The good, the bad, and all of the ugly of her personal life have been made so public in the past decade or so. For one, her financial future is a bit of a question mark. Also, it feels sad to see her story end without major growth for her. Kathryn is always dealing with issues in her personal life, whether it be involving romantic relationships or custody battles. It would have been nice for her to stay on the show long enough to have some sort of happy ending. It’s just a prime example of real life not mimicking the stories we see in movies. Even though many of these Charlestonites like to romanticize most aspects of their lives.

TELL US – ARE YOU SHOCKED THAT KATHRYN IS LEAVING SOUTHERN CHARM? WHY DO YOU THINK SHE’S LEAVING THE SHOW?

[Photo Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo]