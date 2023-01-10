Kathryn Dennis Is Reportedly Fired From Southern Charm After 8 Seasons

Southern Charm appears to be entering its flop era. The show has always been an acquired taste — not everyone enjoys watching a group of messy Charleston socialites refuse to grow up. The show has aired 8 seasons and managed to lose a lot of OGs in the process. It’s basically the Craig Conover and Austen Kroll show, and we get enough of them on Summer House.

To make matters worse, the word on the street is that Kathryn Dennis has been canned from the show (via Page Six). Yes, the star who is responsible for some of the show’s most unhinged moments might be jumping ship. Or more appropriately, she’s (allegedly) being pushed from the plank. Kathryn and Madison LeCroy were single-handedly responsible for some of the best moments of Season 8. And after her split from Chleb Ravenell, we barely even got many Kathryn-centric scenes.

RELATED: Kathryn Dennis Speaks Out About Hateful DMs Telling Her To Kill Herself

The news comes from an anonymous source who claims that executives were fed up with Kathryn’s diva behavior. It’s the curse that plagues so many reality TV careers. Kathryn allegedly wasn’t showing up to film and had a reputation for treating the cast and crew pretty badly. “She treats people like they’re beneath her,” the source told the US Sun. We, the fans, only know so much from watching someone’s behavior on TV. However, it would explain why Kathryn was so M.I.A. during the most recent Southern Charm episodes.

It’s no secret that Kathryn’s entire adult life has centered around starring on Southern Charm, so an exit could be a shock to her system. “I know she’s had money issues, and now I don’t know how she’s going to work. She’s never had a job,” the source added. Oy vey. Kathryn is fun to watch but sometimes it is unsetting and sad to watch her journey play out. Hopefully, this is all hearsay. Bravo declined to comment on the allegations, but Season 9 has to be creeping up on us sooner or later. If she is leaving the show, it’s time for Southern Charm to throw in the towel. We have Southern Hospitality to usher us into a new era anyway, so there’s no need.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE THAT KATHRYN WAS FIRED FROM SEASON 9? DO YOU THINK THE SHOW SHOULD CONTINUE WITHOUT KATHRYN?

[Photo Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo]