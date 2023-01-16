Gizelle Bryant Says Candiace Dillard Bassett Wants To “Always Be A Victim”

The drama in Potomac can’t stop and won’t stop! And the word on the street is that Gizelle Bryant is TIRED of the beef between her and her former bestie, Candiace Dillard-Bassett.

Fans recall the moment the drama started between the two friends during Season 7 of Real Housewives of Potomac. Gizelle told the rest of the cast that Chris Bassett made her uncomfortable during the RHOP Season 6 reunion taping.

Once Candiace found out, whew! She let Gizelle have it. But now, it almost feels like it’s gone on too far. The fans feel it, I know most of the cast feel it, and Gizelle DEFINITELY feels it.

During Gizelle’s recent interview with Today, she revealed that when she told Candiace the info about Chris, she was “very careful” with her words. Gizelle knows that “Candiace is very sensitive and can be a bit dramatic.” Because of that, Gizelle said she “wasn’t going to say anything that was going to be super inflammatory and hurt her.” But since then, Candiace has “took it to a whole other level of nonsense.”

Gizelle said, “Candiace wants to always be a victim. We’re no longer friends, so I don’t feel like I need to hold back anything anymore. What happened happened, and it was unfortunate, and no one’s going to tell me how to feel in a situation like that.”

Gizelle revealed that she believed Chris would take accountability, apologize, and the three would be back to normal. However, she was mistaken.

“Of course, you know, she wants to create a story. This could have died because it was a simple conversation, but she wants to create a story,” Gizelle stated. “She wanted to carry this out throughout the season. She wanted to take all this to ‘Girls Trip,’ which she did. It’s just exhausting to me a little bit.”

After mentioning to Gizelle that Robyn Dixon, her long-time bestie, didn’t believe Chris was trying to be salacious, Gizelle shot back. “Robyn is entitled to her opinion. I never want anyone to just side with me because we’re friends. I do that for people, but it’s just not necessary,” she said. “I am grown, and I am confident and secure enough and can speak for myself enough that I don’t need that.”

