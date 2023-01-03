Candiace Dillard Bassett’s Husband “Very Hurt” By Gizelle Bryant And Ashley Darby Rumors On Real Housewives Of Potomac

The rumors swirling around Candiace Dillard-Bassett’s husband, Chris Bassett, on the Real Housewives of Potomac have been nonstop thanks to Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Ashley Darby. But now, I think they may have gone a little too far. In a new interview with Page Six, Candiace opened up about just how challenging Season 7 was for her and her family.

When asked how Chris was doing after the constant attacks from Gizelle since the beginning of the season, Candiace said on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, “He was not well. As Dorinda [Medley] would say, ‘Not well, bitch.'”

“He was not well for quite a while. It was a mind eff for him to have this picture painted of him because that’s what Gizelle [Bryant] did.” Candiace was referring to Gizelle telling the rest of the cast that Chris made her extremely “uncomfortable” during the RHOP Season 6 reunion taping. “She painted a picture of him that didn’t belong to him. She created a narrative that was completely false and damaging and hurtful,” Candiace said.

Since Gizelle’s statements began airing on the show, fans immediately flooded social media to defend Chris and Candiace. “We were blown away at the number of messages and comments of people that were calling BS and saying that they didn’t believe it,” she said. “But there’s always that 0.5 percent that says, ‘Oh, he did it,’ or whatever they say,” Candiace added.

Candiace reveals that Chris is “better now,” but he was “very hurt” by Gizelle’s behavior on the show. “There are headlines that will live on the internet that insinuate that my husband is a predator, and you can’t undo that. And that’s why it’s so damaging for people to be able to make things up,” she continued.

Poor Chris. Love her or hate her, Candiace is right. I love the show and the messy drama just as much as the next person, and I appreciate Gizelle, Robyn, and Ashley for getting it done, but not this way. The lies poured out about Chris and Eddie Osefo this year are gross. Thankfully production is thinking like a viewer and providing us with the receipts to combat THE LIES, THE LIES, THE LIES *in my Kandi Burruss voice.*

In the most recent episode of RHOP, this messy storyline about Chris being a creep and flirt that makes women completely uncomfortable continued with Ashley’s desperate and messy friend revealing how Chris was very flirtatious with her at Karen Huger’s “Spring Fling” event. Thanks to the flashback the editors gave us, we know the lie detector test determined that was a lie. And at this point, it makes her look… weird.

I’m very curious to see how next week’s episode plays out as the ladies travel to Mexico for their final cast trip of the season. I know we’ll see Charisse Jackson Jordan vs Karen finally pop off, but what else is in store? I’m hoping for a whole lot of shade and a whole lot of TEA.

