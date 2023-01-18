Heather Dubrow Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s Exit; Says Whether She Would Join Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

It seems like everyone has something to say about Lisa Rinna’s departure from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Despite making it seem like it was her decision, I think we all know that fan pressure probably got to Bravo and ultimately thw network gave her the boot. Of course that is speculation but I really think Rinna would have hung around that show forever. It’s not like she’s known for her ability to let things go.

Now another actress-turned housewife is weighing in. As reported by Reality Blurb!, Heather Dubrow of Real Housewives of Orange County recently gave her two cents to TMZ. Said Heather of Rinna, “I think she is iconic and I support her 100 percent.”

Given that Heather once took a hiatus from RHOC only to return a few years later, the interviewer asked if she thought it was a “good idea” for housewives to take “breaks.” Naturally, Heather used herself as an example. “I think that I am a clear picture of ‘yes.’”

Much like Heather’s alleged deal to return, she seems to think that Rinna is also in control of destiny on the show. When asked if Rinna would even want to return, Heather answered that “she should and she will, and it will be amazing.”

As for recent reports by Radar Online that Heather is “desperate” to join RHOBH, Heather clearly didn’t appreciate the question. She snapped, “Sweetheart, I’m not desperate to join anything.” Sure it was as shady question but Heather is so rude for addressing someone as sweetheart. The reporter was just doing their job by asking a question! When rephrased to find out if she would join, Heather replied, “You know, as my husband always says, it depends.”

At this point, husband Dr. Terry Dubrow joined in to say, “[It depends on] the size of the diamond.” Ugh, these two. They really fancy themselves as a hot ticket.

I personally think Heather moving to RHOBH would be a bad move. In Orange County, she’s a (very) big fish in a small pond. If she were in Beverly Hills, she’s just one of so many other more famous rich people. And I’m honestly not sure that Heather would be able to handle the likes of the RHOBH cast. Their drama is way more intense than that of RHOC. That’s not shade – it’s a fact.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]