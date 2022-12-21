Real Housewives Of New Jersey Star Teresa Giudice Offers Todd And Julie Chrisley Advice Before They Head To Prison

It seems like the rich get richer, the poor get poorer, and the underdog never wins. But sometimes people have to pay the piper and we get to watch it go down. Thanks to certain folks making exceptionally questionable decisions by signing up for a TV show when they have both skeletons and financial fraud hiding in their closets, their crimes become media fodder.

Who knows more about janky financial documents and jail than our own favorite convict OG, Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice! Fellow reality television scammers Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best fame have been popped for committing essentially the same felonies as Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice. Now Tre is here to save the day with some handy dandy prison life advice for Todd and Jules.

I mean, if being convicted of federal violations isn’t enough to face, you really have to question your stupid choices once someone like Teresa starts providing you with any type of suggestions on how to navigate your journey. Just saying. Page Six is sharing the helpful information. Tre’s most inspirational quote for Todd and Julie is, are you ready for it, to “stand strong”. Yes, stand strong in the face of not being able to properly dye your hair. Stand strong when that first forehead line appears to mock you, as Botox is certainly not offered at the prison commissary.

Teresa also suggested Todd and Julie “manifest while being in prison what they want when they come out.” You know, like a five course meal and maybe a divorce. She added, “It’s going to be very hard but they have to make the best of it … but they have to stay connected to their children and make it work.” You know, another way to make it easier on the children is to NOT COMMIT CRIMES.

Tre shared that having her four beautiful dorters visit jail “every week” was a key factor in maintaining a family connection during her stint in prison. Yes, kids feel so much better about a close family when they get to make weekly visits to their incarcerated parents – said no one ever. “The thing is my children were young … but based on their schedule, at least, go once a month,” Teresa stated.

Tre also advised Todd and Julie to get involved in different activities to pass the time. We all know Teresa found solace in yoga. Perhaps Julie can deep breathe all of her troubles away sitting in the Lotus position as well. And who knows, Todd might be the new bocce ball champion of the prison yard.

Another great idea, and I know it sounds absolutely crazy, is not being a greedy person who cheats and lies in an effort to maintain some type of demented social status. Then you will never, ever have to worry about someone like Teresa or Juicy Joe being in a position to provide consult on how to best tolerate 12 years in the slammer.

[Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]