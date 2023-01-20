Kanye West Just Got “Married” Again, And The Kardashians Are Reportedly Confused

Rumor has it that Kanye West got married this week. Confused? So are the Kardashians. According to Page Six, the family is puzzled and concerned over Ye’s latest move. Like the rest of the world, their eyes are peeled for updates to see if this is the real deal or just another one of his ridiculous attempts to get attention.

News of Kanye’s new relationship came as a surprise to literally everyone this week. Of course, Ye just settled his divorce from Kim Kardashian a couple of months ago. He’s been spiraling out of control, making headlines for horrible, anti-Semitic comments. Then paparazzi spotted him at an intimate dinner with a woman, Biana Censori. Days later TMZ reported that the two exchanged wedding rings and said “I do” during a small, private ceremony.

So, who is this mystery woman, Bianca? Although Ye hasn’t publicly shared details on his new relationship, his new “bride” has reportedly worked for the Yeezy fashion brand as an architectural designer for years, per Page Six. Last month, he released a song called “Censori Overload,” making it clear that he has his heart locked onto a new muse.

Bianca and Ye still need to get a marriage license, so it doesn’t seem like this union is legally binding. At least not yet. Still, the Kardashians are reportedly confused and concerned.

A source told Page Six, “The family isn’t taking this as a marriage yet.” The unnamed source added, “They don’t know what it is.”

No matter what it is, sources claim that Kim doesn’t like Bianca and has “long despised her.” So, the thought of this random Yeezy employee being the new stepmom to her and Kanye’s four kids isn’t the most exciting news.

“They aren’t sure if it is a PR stunt,” the source explained to the outlet. “They are waiting to see if he files for papers. They are nervous because if it’s real, she would be in the children’s life,” the insider added.

So, is it another desperate grab for attention? Or is Ye in love with one of his employees? Time will tell. But in the meantime, you can take solace in knowing that the Kardashians are just as confused by this as the rest of us.

[Photo Credit: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images]