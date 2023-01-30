GG Gharachedaghi Shades Kyle Richards After She Denies Using Ozempic For Weight Loss; Kelly Dodd Slams GG Over The Comment

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mainstay and middle-part loyalist Kyle Richards is under fire after posting a photo to her Instagram Stories showing off the results of her training routine. In the post, she is wearing a black cap and a black panty set. The picture is followed by another post with Kyle, her fitness trainer, and honorary chief of carbohydrate police, Teddi Mellencamp.

Instagram was set ablaze with critics trying to understand how Kyle achieved the physical results in her post. Was it photo-shop? Surgical? Many believed she was using the diabetes-turned-wealthy-woman weight loss drug Ozempic. Of course, Kyle denied the accusation.

“I’m honest about what I do. But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister,” Kyle announced on Page Six’s Instagram. “I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have.”

One “sister” who is always ready to pop off took Kyle’s statement as an invitation. Former Shahs of Sunset star, Golnessa Gharachedaghi, has entered the chat. After Page Six posted the story to their Instagram grid, GG came through to leave her thoughts on the matter. According to Reality Blurb! she wrote, “I’m about to start the shots, oops, I mean start at the gym too!” @bravosnarkside has the receipts if you need them.

Not to be outdone, former reality star Kelly Dodd needed to join in on the trolling. She fired back a comment to GG and said, ““@gg_golnesa it won’t matter what you do. You’ll never look like that.” Here we go again!

GG and Kelly have been locked in an internet feud since June of 2021. Soon after Kelly was let go from Real Housewives of Orange County, GG decided to join in on the social media dragging that followed.

After a fan called Kelly out for “doing the most,” GG wrote, “I agree! Don’t get me wrong, I’ve had my fair share of f–k ups, but there needs to be growth and some change towards a better good. I don’t like insecure bullies who thrive off of belittling others,” she said. “Out with the a** and in with the class!”

Unsurprisingly, Kelly didn’t take well to GG’s hate. She added a comment of her own and declared, “I don’t know who this woman is. I don’t watch that show.”

Lucky for us, GG’s show has been cancelled, and Kelly has entered her post-OC flop era. Maybe it’s only a matter of time until Kyle joins them.

