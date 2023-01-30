Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Angie Katsanevas Responds To Backlash After Posing With A Man In A “White Lives Matters” Shirt; Jen Shah Reacts

Another day, another political scandal with the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Former Housewife (and a boring one at that), Jennie Nguyen, was fired from the series after a slew of problematic and seemingly racist Facebook posts were made public.

In a statement, Bravo said, “We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

I never liked Jennie anyway. And neither did most of the fans. Her weird obsession with queen Mary M. Cosby and her flip-flopping behavior with Jen Shah was enough. I never wanted to see her on television again. And my wish came true.

After her firing, I was hoping we wouldn’t be dealing with any more triggering behavior from this franchise. Once again, I was let down. As reported by RealityBlurb!, the Bravoverse exploded when RHOSLC cast member, Angie Katsanevas, posed for a photo with a man wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. Major eye roll.

Needless to say, viewers were pissed. And rightfully so. It’s 2023, and NO ONE wants to give attention to someone who thinks so narrow-mindedly. Bravo has taken steps in recent years to diversify its programming after the Vanderpump Rules scandals. In addition to Bravo staples the Real Housewives of Atlanta and Married To Medicine, the Real Housewives of Potomac and Family Karma have taken over on Sunday nights. These shows allow people of color to see themselves in their favorite shows.

RELATED: Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Heather Gay Questions Continued Friendship With Jen Shah After Ultimatum

After people called for her firing, Angie released a statement on her Instagram Story. “I had no knowledge of the message on the back of the shirt worn by the man I posed for a photo with,” she wrote. “The original photo was taken from the front. I do not stand by or support this message. Had I known the disturbing message was on his back, I would have never agreed to take a photo with him.” She continued, “I reject racism in all forms. I have and always will stand for diversity and inclusion.”

Shortly after Angie posted her statement, Jen responded with her own. In her Instagram Story, Jen wrote, “BLACK LIVES MATTER.” She followed it up with, “The girl’s colors are showing. How you gone act [Bravo]?”

How about… get them both off of the show. I’m over Jen and her lying self. And Angie, ugh, girl! I was rooting for you. We were all rooting for you! Should she be fired? At this point, follow suit with every other problematic Bravo star and give her the boot. I don’t need her back next season. What I need are Mary Cosby and her congregation. Let’s wrap this up, Bravo. I’m getting bored.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT ANGIE POSING IN A PHOTO WITH A MAN WEARING A “WHITE LIVES MATTER” SHIRT? DO YOU THINK SHE SHOULD BE FIRED?

[Photo by: Chris Haston/Bravo via Getty Images]