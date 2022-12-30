Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Heather Gay Questions Continued Friendship With Jen Shah After Ultimatum

Fans of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City know Heather Gay is ride or die for Jen Shah and we’re not entirely sure why. Does Jen have a secret dirt file on Heather? Is Jen hiding money for Heather in an off shore account? What is this hold future prisoner #105141981 has over the Bad Mormon?

Basically Jen gets away with everything due to her impending jail term. Jenny from the Cell Block needs the best room on vacations because her new joint is going to be 6 x 9 and concrete. That is, until, the ultimatum. During a never-ending trip to San Diego, Heather and Jen joined Lisa Barlow for lunch. Waiter, could I please have a shot of I’m over this?

Reality Blurb shared some of the finer moments. Heather and Jen had another blowout, because if you aren’t fighting with Jen are you even holding a snowflake? The common denominator of everyone arguing with the same person is obviously lost on Heather because now she believes she might not be “cut out” for their friendship. Good news Heather, you probably won’t have to worry about it for at least 17 years.

On an episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: After Show, Heather said she feels tired and overwhelmed and “I just felt like even when you win, you lose.” Heather tried her best to be Jen’s buddy, especially as Jen was being investigated for fraud, but her blind devotion alienated several people, notably Angie Harrington. After the fat f*cking elf on the shelf made the gossip Instagram account, Jen wanted Heather to send Angie H. back into obscurity.

Meredith Marks woke up long enough to reflect on Heather hitting the proverbial wall and speculates her tense relationship with Whitney Rose is a trigger for all of these emotions. “I think it was very hard on Heather emotionally. I think that, coupled with her feeling like she had been really supportive of Jen and the feeling kind of in the middle between Jen and Angie [H.], who she had gotten very close to over the course of the last year, it was just too much.”

But it was allegedly the friendship ultimatum that really got under Heather’s skin. That’s what did it? Not Jen’s shitty attitude or her poor wardrobe choices? Angie Katsanevas shared, “To be friends with someone that opened up a fake account about her, I could kind of see where Jen was coming from in that moment to say, ‘If you’re really my ride or die, my friend, why are you continuing a friendship with someone that opened up fake accounts about me?’” Honey be quiet, you let someone pour a drink on your head and stood there like your name is Matt and you live in front of a door.

Baby Gorgeous claimed that Heather is talking “out of both sides of her mouth” and she is spot on. “Heather’s constantly like, ‘I’m Jen’s friend.’ But then saying other things behind Jen’s back,” Lisa shared.

Lisa doesn’t even think the friendship ultimatum is even about Angie H. “I don’t even think it has to do with a person or anything else. I think it literally is like, ‘You keep telling me you’re my friend. Don’t tell me you’re my friend. Show me. This is one thing that you can do that like it’s clear, cut and dry right in front of us,’” Lisa added.

But Heather is going to hang on to every last friend she can, unless your name is Whitney. “I’ve never exacted an ultimatum from any of my friends in charged situations, she feels dramatic and it feels like this is not the line in the sand I wanna draw but like, I’m not gonna back down either,” she said. “It just seems stupid.”

Stupid like Heather and Bravo being complicit in allowing viewers to speculate someone knocked her upside her head? Because assumption of physical assault is so hilarious and captivating for fans? Using what may or may not be a crime as a marketing tool for your new book? That kind of stupid?

We’ll have to wait and see what comes of Jen’s ultimatum to Heather. One thing we do know for sure is Angie H. probably doesn’t have much on her schedule for the next 10-30 years, but Jen will probably be busy learning to style khaki pants with an elastic waistband.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]