Mary M. Cosby Is Returning To Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City As A Friend For Season 4

As we all know, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 has been nothing short of a DISASTER. I mean, what a total letdown! You’d think fans would get some exclusive tea about Jen Shah and her shady business practices. Or her co-star’s genuine reactions to the ordeal. But NOPE. We were left with “black-eye gate,” @shahxposed, and the boring fallout between Heather Gay and Whitney Rose.

Needless to say, when the reunion concluded (literally yesterday), I was jumping for joy because I couldn’t take it anymore. I’ve been saying that this show NEEDS a star for months. A real star. Someone real, authentic, and genuine. Someone like Mary Cosby. And hehe–my wish came true.

According to Page Six, Mary will reportedly return to serve hot tea with the Park City ladies for Season 4 of RHOSLC, but in a “friend” role. A source confirmed that Mary wasn’t cast as a full-time Housewife. Instead she will “film a few scenes” with the rest of the ladies. YES! Listen, people can hate on Mary all they want, but the truth is, she was great for the show. And the only SLC Housewife that made things interesting.

Hospital smell? Dragging Lisa Barlow for keeping her sons and husband fueled off Taco Bell? This girl really is a true icon. And I don’t care what anyone says about it. According to the insider, “Mary wanted to come back.” Hopefully, this means she will be locked in and ready to engage. And I hope the ladies are FAIR with her as well. Enough with the step-granddaddy insults, ladies. It’s boring, like your show.

Most viewers believed Mary would never see the Bravo stage again after she ditched the Season 2 reunion following her tough season with Jennie Nguyen. “Mary was dealing with a lot of trauma after Season 2,” the source explained.

“Jennie’s racist posts really seemed to shake Mary, especially after Jennie threw a glass at her on camera,” the insider added.

And that’s another thing. None of those ladies had her back. At all. She was attacked all season long by Jennie, who has been etched into the Bravoverse as one of the most hated Housewives of all time. “Mary was grateful for the time away from the cameras, but she seems ready to get back in the mix,” a source explained.

Despite Mary not having tight relationships with some of the cast, the insider revealed she will return to the series as a friend of Meredith Marks. The source added, “They’ve reestablished a connection over the past year and have been texting and talking more in recent months.”

Bravo did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

We haven’t gotten an official word or announcement from Mary, but once we do, it’s on and popping. Cheers, Mary! Can’t wait to see you back on my TV screen soon.

[Photo Credit: Chad Kirkland/Bravo]