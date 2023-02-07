Heather Gay Gives Details Of 2012 DUI Arrest For The First Time; Says She Never “Told A Single Soul”

Heather Gay will be the first to admit that this season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was not her best. Once a fan favorite, Heather lost favor when her story routinely changed over the whole black eye debacle. Fans accused Heather of a cover up. But even after the reunion, where she explained that she was ashamed of being intoxicated and possibly inflicting the injury on herself, we still didn’t really have any clear answers.

But it turns out, this isn’t the first time Heather has had an incident where alcohol got her into trouble. As reported by Us Weekly, Heather revealed in her new book, Bad Mormon, that she had a DUI arrest back in 2012.

According to Heather, her family isn’t even aware of the arrest. Said Heather, “I never told a soul. Not a single soul. That’ll be a complete shock to [my family]. But it’ll probably be par for the course, because we really believe that if you do not follow all of the rules, your life will fall apart and you have no promise,” she added.

As revealed in her book, the DUI took place after Heather was celebrating a friend’s birthday. “At the club, I never even ordered a single drink. I was naive and I was numbing out, which turned out to be a dangerous, and, in my case, criminal, combination,” she wrote.

When she was driving home, Heather was pulled over and charged with a DUI. Despite the charge later being switched to reckless driving, Heather still felt awful. She shared, “It felt like a horrible black mark on my soul. Maybe I truly was a bad seed. I didn’t want to do terrible things, but here I was. I wanted to repent of it immediately.”

But for those of us who watched Season 2 of the hit franchise, the DUI wasn’t exactly a surprise. During the reunion, castmate Lisa Barlow brought it up when the cast discussed having “dirt” on one another. At the time, Heather retorted, “I don’t have one. Look it up!”

Heather maintained that aside from it being brought up by Lisa, she’s never talked about the incident to her family. She added that she doesn’t even know if they will read her book. Said Heather, “They have not acknowledged the book even exists, nor do they really acknowledge that the show even exists — or anything that has taken me away from this life as a devout Mormon.”

She then concluded, “So, I’m sure the fallout will be even more intense than what it is now.”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]