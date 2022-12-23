Heather Gay Details Why She Hasn’t Questioned Jen Shah After Her Guilty Plea

Things are starting to get real for Jen Shah as she prepares to face her fate regarding her ongoing legal issues. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and agreed to pay up to $9.5 million in restitution.

I’m no legal analyst here, but the chances of Jen getting no prison time are slim to none. In fact, I believe most of the cast believes she’s going to prison- along with Bravo. This is why she wasn’t at BravoCon 2022 and why she was most recently uninvited to the RHOSLC Season 3 reunion. I kind of understand their position here. They don’t want to give that sort of behavior a platform. Can we be mad at them!?

Most of the RHOSLC cast has kept quiet about Jen’s guilty plea and what they think could happen to her. But recently, Heather Gay spoke to US Weekly and detailed why she hasn’t questioned her co-star.

“It’s been difficult for me to watch her manage all that and to see what she’s facing because I think of Jen as much more than this fascinating person on television,” Heather said, per RealityBlurb!

She continued, “She’s a mother. She’s a sister. She’s a daughter. She’s a cousin. She’s very, very integrated in her family and in her community, and her pleading guilty affected… She had to answer to so many other people,” Heather explained. “The last person on that list should be me.”

I can appreciate that. Heather always seems to operate out of genuine concern for her friends. Bravo, Heather! I respect that stance greatly. However, Jen will have to answer both to the victims and the fans. There’s no way– NO WAY–that she walks away from all of this not giving her side of the story.

With Jen’s sentencing being so close and her missing out on the RHOSLC reunion, the fan in me is hopeful Andy Cohen or SOMEONE can do a sit down with her before she’s sent away. And that’s if she’s sent away. Again, I have no idea. But, if I had to look at stars Teresa Giudice, Abby Lee Miller, and most recently, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, it doesn’t look good for Salt Lake City’s Queen Bee and MVP.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH HEATHER’S STANCE ABOUT NOT QUESTIONING JEN? WHAT WOULD YOU DO?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]