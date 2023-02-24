The Bachelor’s Greer Blitzer Claps Back At Zach Shallcross After Awkward Zoom Date

The Bachelor made history this week, when Zach Shallcross’ COVID diagnosis necessitated his isolation from the ladies. In order to keep the ball rolling on his search to “find a wife,” a Zoom cocktail party was set up. At least the women would still have face-time with Zach. Even if there would be no kissing, and thankfully, no interruptions by other women asking, “Can I just steal you for a minute?” It was actually kind of refreshing.

Us Weekly reported that things didn’t go so well, though, for medical sales rep Greer Blitzer. She made an effort to show Zach that she understood his feelings of frustration by relating her own experience with COVID.

“I had COVID at the end of the quarter during year-end, so it messed with my career in sales,” Greer told Zach over Zoom. “I know how you feel missing out on things.”

The California native wasn’t very gracious about Greer’s attempt at empathy. He all but bit her head off. He replied, “I think me missing out on finding a wife is slightly more important than [a sales quarter].”

It was very hurtful the way he kept repeating that his situation was “more important.” Greer was only trying to commiserate with his FOMO. Maybe he had a fever and was just cranky because he was sick, but Greer was definitely hurt. She worried in her confessional that she’d “offended” him. She still got a rose later at the virtual Rose Ceremony. But tellingly, hers was the “Last Rose of the Night,” so he made her wait for it.

The Texas native posted a selfie on Instagram the day after the episode aired. She captioned it, “Women who care about their careers are hot.”

Greer added another photo to her post that featured tea cups and a teapot. She previously told Zach how much she loves tea. She even has a tattoo of a tea cup on her wrist. She had her hopes up to share high tea with the Bachelor in London.

Instead he took Gabi Elnicki on a one-on-one (the only one of the episode, it turned out.) Among other activities, they enjoyed high tea, alongside some Corgi pups.

Greer was crushed. “That one cut deep, because I told Zach how much I love tea,” she admitted during the episode. “Half the girls that are going on the [next] group date have had a one-on-one, so they do have that connection. I just don’t feel seen. It’s such a horrible feeling,” she added.

She received the First Impression Rose on night one. Zach gave it to Greer because of her “calming” influence on the Bachelor. She was understandably frustrated about losing ground with Zach.

Her fears may be well founded. Although she received a rose in London, it was the last one, which is usually seen as a warning that someone is on thin ice. The fact that she’s now throwing Internet shade at Zach could indicate that she was eliminated at some point.

She may have gotten the first rose, but Greer isn’t likely to receive the last one. At the very least, I hope she gets an apology from Zach at the finale for the way he snapped at her.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Nino Munoz]