Below Deck Season 10 Episode 14 Recap: Welcome Back, Captain

Happy National 24-Karat Steak Day to you and yours! When we left our Below Deck stars, Hayley De Sola Pinto was caught by the guests frolicking on their beds. Whoopsie! I had predicted more blowback from such a cringe moment. Maybe that low-low tip wasn’t so mysterious after all? Who cares. I loved watching giggly Hayley and Tyler Walker tidying cabins in this episode. The firings of Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb have worked wonders for this interior crew. Let’s talk about it.

The Stews Keep At It

Fraser Olender is still feeling the pain of being a stew down, despite having a dream team beneath him now. He’s throwing an 80’s party for the ages and tolerating smooches on the face from the guests. Our butler of the sea. Once again the stews work a late night to keep things running smoothly while Captain Sandy Yawn stares at the wind and her crew sleeps.

Ross Manages His Girlfriend

As the interior crew settles down, we’re starting to get a little more insight into the deck crew dynamics. We’re learning Katie Glaser is a boss and the men aren’t loving it. She’s urging Tony Duarte to move above a snail’s pace. Tony complains to Ben Willoughby about his feelings, and Ben quickly tattles to bosun Ross McHarg about it. These gossips.

Ross confronts Katie about being proactive and assertive. He tells her she needs to wind back being bossy. He also calls Tony delicate, yet blames her for “winding him up.” Katie complains that she is working “ten times harder” than Tony and Ross tells her she’s stepping out of line. Romantic!

Later, Ross apologizes for being late on deck because he was having a “massive wank.” I wasn’t exactly sure where to reveal that tidbit in this recap, but it needed to be included.

It’s Hayley’s Birthday

Happy birthday to queen Hayley! She is sure to remind everyone that this day is all about her, and I am loving it. She takes full advantage of her day by picking her nose on camera, getting plastered, and eating cake, of course. Did I mention her cake was an homage to her gigantic red hair?

During Hayley’s party, Katie pulls Tony aside to apologize for being too overbearing. Tony completely accepts the apology, and everyone seems to move on. I have no idea if Katie and Ross are still happening, and I really don’t care.

Ben’s Tinder Match Arrives

At long last, we’re meeting the girl from the infamous nudes! Welcome, Leigh-Ann Smith!

Leigh-Ann has chief stew experience, so Fraser is slightly worried about what type of attitude she could bring to the team. So far though, all she’s given us is that she’s boy-crazy. Leigh is totally unbothered to seeing Ben, and she intends to be hooking up with him any moment. So yay! We have a competent interior team! Is anyone up for a game of volleyball?

Ben on the other hand is panicked. He quivers a “get out of town” before greeting Leigh-Ann. He’s still deep in a texting relationship with Camille. She changed his world, Camille. No WAY he’d stray from her! Right?

Goodbye To Captain Sandy

The time has finally come. Captain Lee Rosbach is back on board, and Sandy says her goodbyes. During their final tip meeting together, Sandy cries and is sure to remind everyone they’re special. Sandy thinks she has seen major changes in Fraser since she has been at the helm. Fraser in turn says he looks up to Sandy enormously. It’s a sweet moment.

Eventually, Lee rolls in on a golf cart with power music playing. In his confessional, he says that Sandy did the right thing by letter Alissa and Camille go. He trusts her judgment.

