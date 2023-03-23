Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 Trailer Teases A Love Triangle

Who’s ready for another Below Deck Sailing Yacht love triangle inspired by Gary King? It wasn’t enough for Sydney Zaruba and Allie Dore to be in conflict over the BDSY bosun in Season 2. Though to be fair, Allie kept shutting Gary down as he endlessly tried to pursue her.

Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher piqued Gary’s interest since they started working together. Maybe it was her disinterest in him that fueled it. They shared a drunken kiss last season but left it at friendship.

According to Us Weekly, the Season 4 trailer dropped on March 15, 2023, and another flirty conflict has emerged. Daisy and engineer Colin MacRae were filmed making out.

Usually, Colin stayed out of the fray due to being in a long-term relationship. Presumably, his relationship status has changed. But Gary and Daisy were always the two with major chemistry. Quite the dilemma.

“You know you like me deep down and I feel you’re hooking up to get back at me — spitefully hooking up,” Gary tells Daisy. But Gary goes on to encourage Colin by calling Daisy “a friend.”

In another scene he said, “My intention is not to come in and hook up with a chick. I’m here to make money and have a good time and give guests good experiences.”

Gary and Daisy have been teasing fans for years about their relationship status. But despite sharing a kiss, Daisy maintains that they are just friends.

“I feel like that was my alternate personality. We need to name her, but that definitely wasn’t me,” Daisy clarified via Instagram in January 2022. “I’m really enjoying how many people’s minds are blown [about Gary]. No one’s mind was more blown than mine the next day. I have no recollection of that kiss.”

A month after that comment on Instagram, Daisy confirmed to Us Weekly that she and Gary are not romantically involved. “We are just friends. We’re lucky that we are two adults who can share a kiss and still be friends,” she said.

The BDSY chief stew also maintained that a relationship with the bosun is out of the question. “That would be a stupid move to get wrapped up in Gary. I do think we care genuinely a lot about each other. We did last year, we do this year. So, we have a complicated friendship, but no we are not for each other,” she explained.

RELATED: Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King Assures Viewers He Was Not Assaulted By Ashley Marti

Gary spoke his truth during the Season 3 reunion in June 2022. Both he and Daisy were filming in the same apartment which got fans speculating as to whether they were hooking up.

The BDSY bosun explained, “I think if people watched Season 2, they would realize I always had a soft spot for Daisy. I have always felt attracted to Daisy and it is quite weird speaking about this because she is sitting just over there. But I love Daisy. I love her as a person, I love her personality and I think she is a superstar and gorgeous at that.”

Besides Gary’s flirting and drama, Season 4 will feature stunning backdrops in Sardinia, Italy with returning senior crew members. Captain Glenn Shephard is back as well of course. Daisy will be managing stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera. Viewers will be introduced to Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson on deck. Chef Ileisha Dell will be rocking it in the galley.

Check out the trailer below.

TELL US- ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT COLIN AND DAISY KISSED? WILL THEIR RELATIONSHIP PROGRESS NEXT SEASON? HOW WILL THE LOVE TRIANGLE WITH GARY RESOLVE?

[Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo]