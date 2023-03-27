Top Chef Host Padma Lakshmi Dishes About One Of The Season 20 Chefs Having A Michelin Star

Top Chef fans have a lot to be thankful for regarding the show’s newest season. All of the talent is top-tier, making the series super entertaining to watch. And one of the chefs even has a Michelin star. But does that automatically mean they have a leg up on the competition?

All I can say is there have been no basic dishes so far this season! No simple surf and turf with roasted potatoes here. And that is because all of the contestants are either runners-up or winners of their respective Top Chef shows from around the world.

One would think that Begona Rodrigo, winner of Top Chef Spain, would be a shoo-in for the finale as she is the only cheftestant with a Michelin star. However, Top Chef host, Padma Lakshmi has an alternative point of view.

As reported by Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Padma was recently a guest on Watch What Happens Live and was asked about Begona’s credentials. Andy Cohen asked Padma if Begona’s Michelin star gave her a “giant leg up” on the show.

Padma responded, “No, it doesn’t mean anything. It’s all equal.” Padma also thought that all the chefs had a shot at winning. But that doesn’t mean that she thinks that all the chef’s cooking skills are equivalent.

Let’s just say I highly doubt that Begona would forget to devein her shrimp. Unlike like Top Chef France winner Samuel Albert, who was sent home episode one for that unforgivable faux pas.

I do believe Padma thinks it’s an even playing field, but we all know the judges love to hear about everyone’s accolades. One of the first questions Padma asks each season is who has a James Beard award. If that doesn’t affect the judges, I’m sure it at least affects the cheftestants as they compete against one another.

[Photo by: David Moir/Bravo]