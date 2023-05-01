Summer House Star Lexi Sundin Details Sex Life With Andrea Denver

What would a Summer House season be without sexual tension, innuendo, and some good old fashioned hookups? Some part of me would wager that Kyle Cooke and his partying ways could carry the show. But aren’t we all intrigued by a new hookup?

For the established couples, there is chance for a bit of preening. Everyone wants to gush about their amazing sex life. It’s the standard line of questioning. Frequency, innovation, and partner satisfaction. Kory Keefer just did an interview proclaiming amazing intimacy with Sam Feher. So why not a bit of the same from Andrea Denver?

Andrea gets a rating from his girlfriend

Page Six shared an exclusive Summer House preview for the next episode. Lexi Sundin is back! Yes, THE one that the hunky Italian was weeping over. The pair rekindled their romance. And she gave the model a Grade A in the bedroom.

“Can I put myself on the spot since I have my girlfriend here?” Andrea said to his housemates.

Paige DeSorbo is an ex-lover of Andrea’s. “Are you asking to be roasted?” she joked. Sam then asked whether Andrea wanted to be queried about “embarrassing questions about his sex life.”

Afterwards, Mya Allen asked, “OK, how often are you guys having sex?” Lexi coyly responded, “Our sex life is pretty great.”

“Do you ever not [redacted] in the bedroom with Andrea?” Mya pressed the lovebirds. Andrea claimed the scenario “impossible.” Lexi concurred, “Multiple times, every time.”

In an uncomfortable turn, newbie Chris Leoni suggested that Paige’s presence caused discomfort. “We’re boys, but if you really want it … what’s it like being with your girlfriend and with Paige here at the table?” he said.

Danielle Olivera labeled the question a “flop,” and it shocked Paige. “That’s so weird,” she said. The Son of Wind founder called Chris “savage” for the gauche statement.

As it turns out, Andrea confirmed that he moved on from the fashion contributor in February 2022. “I can’t spoil too much, but I’m dating someone, and I’m really happy,” Andrea said at the time. He did not share Lexi’s name.

Perhaps there is some longevity for these lovebirds. Andrea is clearly looking for someone of substance. “I’ve always been a family-oriented person,” he concluded. “So I can’t wait for one day to find myself in that situation [getting married] hopefully with the right person.” Cheers to this couple.

Catch up with Andrea and Lexi on the new episode of Summer House, Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

