Vanderpump Rules Preview: Raquel Leviss Tells Ariana Madix She Should ‘Want Sex’ With Tom Sandoval

The Vanderpump Rules season finale trailer is out – it came earlier than expected and it is shocking. However, we still have next week’s episode to go, and that preview is just as revealing. Even thought we’ve all known about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, as it unfolds my mouth drops open every time.

To be honest, when the affair made it to press, I thought it might be for show or an April Fool’s joke (we’ve known about it that long). But to see it unfold and Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and Lisa Vanderpump piece it together as we go begs the question: how well were Tom and Raquel trying to hide it?

What does Raquel say?!

If you haven’t seen the trailer, take a look because Raquel is front and center in the drama in the “no regrets”, but no idea what she is doing time in her life. Raquel is seen telling Ariana Madix she should want to sleep with Tom. Really? Really, really? After all the things he said about her and their relationship? He’ll literally talk to Ariana about something, she’ll reassure him, and he’ll reinforce the same narrative again to other people (AKA Tom Schwartz).

Nine years, and he is casually trying to dip out. Not to be confused with the type of dip out Raquel made when she dipped out of the hot tub at Tom’s and went to his “room”. And this was while Ariana was away. Also, per the recent episode of VPR nothing says I love you like lying about how you couldn’t leave a BBQ to support your gf when she’s grieving. Ariana handled this one well while Sandoval fumbled for an explanation of his own behavior. To this day, it probably still makes sense why he didn’t go home – in Tom’s head.

Back to Raquel. I understand she is trying to YOLO for the first time, but with that comes accountability. Raquel, rule #1: don’t give advice when you’ve only had one adult relationship. Rule #2: don’t give advice if you are having an affair with the bf. This is not the way. Rule #3: I’ll leave this is up to the readers.

For more, check out VPR next Wednesday night on Bravo. It’s all finally coming out. To get caught up, stream VPR on Bravo on Demand.

TELL US – WILL YOU BE WATCHING THE FINALE? WHAT JAW DROPPERS DID YOU SEE IN THE TRAILER? THOUGHTS ON RAQUEL’S ADVICE?