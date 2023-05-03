Vanderpump Rules Scandoval Finale Trailer Leak Investigated by Bravo

Scandoval isn’t the only scandal afoot on Vanderpump Rules. Now we have … a leak! Bravo is big mad, you guys. Some of the Pump Rules footage from the final episode of the season came out before they gave consent. And we all know how important consent is in today’s world.

I’m very excited about this new series, Law & Order: VPR (enter appropriate sound effects here). According to RadarOnline, an investigation has been launched to find the dastardly person behind this horrible blight on the entertainment industry. I’m surprised Lisa Rinna and John Mellencamp’s daughter haven’t released a joint statement saying it was Lisa Vanderpump’s dirty work.

Someone’s about to be in trouble…

Because the cat was let out of the bag, Bravo is howling. They’re intent on finding whoever did them wrong by getting the jump on the Pump Rules season finale. Sources have advised the whistle-blower of reality television won’t be difficult to locate.

Bravo is “actively looking into the leak” because this genius released “the wrong version” of the preview. The mess-up “makes it easier to trace back to the culprit.” Obviously, the network was placed in a precarious position after this stuff made it to social media so they went ahead and released the official trailer.

Both trailers were extremely similar, but the leaked version neglected to show the grand return of Kristen Doute and her menacing hand gestures. Viewers seem to be giving Kristen’s return a pass in light of what Tom Sandoval did to Ariana Madix.

Also absent from the legitimate trailer is Rachel Raquel Leviss’ convo with her ex James Kennedy. He asked Raquel if she was an item with Sandoval and she said no. But poor Raquel probably thinks Taco Bell is a phone company, so hopefully no one asks her too many hard questions.

The final episode is special because the season was over and cameras went back up to film the fallout of Sandoval and Raquel’s affair. It’s scheduled to air at some point in the next few weeks ahead of the reunion. We’re now hearing the highly-anticipated reunion could be as many as four parts and might feature some WWE moves.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo every Wednesday at 9pm, with the finale scheduled for May 17.

TELL US – WERE YOU SHOCKED WHEN YOU SAW THE RELEASED FOOTAGE? DO YOU THINK BRAVO WILL CATCH THE PERSON WHO DID IT? ARE YOU MORE EXCITED ABOUT THE SEASON FINALE OR THE REUNION?