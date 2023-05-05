Melissa Gorga Reaffirms She Will Not ‘Run Away’ From Real Housewives of New Jersey

Here we go again with the Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga circles. It’s the same story over and over. Apparently rumors are swirling that Melissa is leaving Real Housewives of New Jersey after Season 13, but those rumors would be false. Melissa was asked about her status on her recent On Display podcast from Podcast One, and was happy it was brought up. Yep. She clarified that she is not going away. Are we surprised?

Melissa has been on the show since 2011, but we know the big controversy stems around Teresa who has been on the show since 2009. Teresa is one of the big names at Bravo and the fact that they supported her through her prison sentence, and after shows some staying power at the network.

What will happen next?

The upcoming RHONJ reunion is supposedly incredibly contentious. Andy Cohen spoke about how it reached a new level with him. This is surprising since there was that one reunion – Season 2. Who could forget? Andy was trying to hold Teresa back during heated conversation and she didn’t seem to realize she pushed him into his chair with all that finger pointing she was doing.

Let’s level on this feud though. It doesn’t matter if you are Team Teresa or Team Melissa. Team Gorga or Team Giudice. If someone was in your wedding or not. If Melissa left the show it would likely solve their family problems. Yes, Teresa has done things. Yes, Melissa has done things. Tarzan has done things. But if Melissa left the show that Teresa was already on it would likely calm their drama down. It’s been 10+ years of fighting, selfishness, gossip, lack of support, and you wonder after 10 years if this family will ever want peace.

As for Season 14 (though Bravo hasn’t confirmed casting), Melissa said that she doesn’t sidestep challenges and she equates this stick-to-itiveness/stubbornness to who she is. Who knows? Teresa might say the same about herself. However, is sticking to that narrative worth it? Either reputation would likely live on if one person decided to be the bigger person.

For the latest on the season, watch Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo on Tuesday nights. To catch up on Teresa and Melissa’s relationship, watch those back seasons of RHONJ on Demand.

