Melissa Gorga Says She Is ‘Not Going Anywhere” After RHONJ Reunion

Speculation abounds regarding Melissa Gorga’s future on Real Housewives of New Jersey. And it seems to go in tandem with her relationship with Teresa Giudice. This is the first time, after all, that Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga claim to be done with Teresa. Like, done, done.

Their dynamic has changed since Luis Ruelas joined the mix. The other resident of Teresa’s love bubble seemingly tried to bring calm and resolution to the warring siblings, but now wants to pull her away from the Gorgas. Teresa calling Joe a “bitch boy” at the Season 12 reunion was a final nail in the coffin. The Gorgas should know they have empathic viewers, but have little to offer without the Teresa drama. Seriously, RHONJ without Gorga versus Giudice drama? Fuhgeddaboudit.

So there has been speculation that Melissa could be fired. RHONJ Alum Caroline Manzo thinks it’s unlikely, as well as too early to tell. And now the lady herself has made a statement on the matter.

Melissa says she “likes” being on RHONJ

Melissa chose to make the statement on a recent Instagram post. She shared pics of her Season 13 reunion look. The images display the reality TV star in a blue sequenced affair with a cape and/or hood, perspective dependent. A v-line slit down to her naval puts Melissa’s decolletage on full display. She captioned the photos, “It’s giving superwoman. Which is what I feel like after this reunion.”

One salty comment played on Melissa’s words, and insinuated that the Envy boutique owner was on her way out of the franchise. The follower wrote, “It’s giving goodbye 7 figures.”

Melissa responded, “I’m not going anywhere … I like my job.”

It’s a thought-provoking response that indicates that it is solely Melissa’s choice. Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen may disagree. The reunion itself was so explosive, that the Bravo executive became overwhelmed with Teresa and Melissa’s interactions. It’s the next level dynamic that will have to be worked through by Bravo executives. Or perhaps Teresa herself has the “power” to fire her sister-in-law.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK MELISSA WILL BE FIRED? ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT SHE IS SO SURE SHE WILL BE BACK NEXT YEAR? COULD TERESA BE FIRED?