Melissa Gorga Speaks on Teresa Giudice’s ‘Power’ To Have Her Fired From Real Housewives of New Jersey

It’s the same old song on Real Housewives of New Jersey. Fans know we’re stuck in an endless loop of fighting between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice.

There have been rumors of a cast shake-up next season and Melissa is not volunteering for tribute, but her sister-in-law might throw her name in the bowl. The jury is out on whether or not Tre has the pull to push Melissa off the show.

Is Teresa all blues and no clues?

At this juncture, even folks in the farthest points of Siberia are fully aware of the long-term feud between Teresa and Melissa. Also, it’s boring now, but what is a show to do when it’s relied on this battle to keep the content stable? On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Melissa hinted around at this being her last season.

She told The U.S. Sun, ”I do not know what Bravo’s going to decide. I have no idea.” Melissa was asked if she thinks Tre has “the power” to influence production to pink slip certain cast members. While demoted Jackie Goldschneider holds on line one, Melissa said, “No I do not.”

Melissa added, “I mean, I think that the Tre [Huggers] started the rumor and people went with it, which is crazy to me.” The real question is, can Teresa carry the show without relying on Joe Gorga and Melissa to support her storyline? If they go, all eyes will be on… Luis Ruelas.

Jennifer Aydin wants everyone to keep their paychecks. “No, I don’t ever want to see anyone be fired from their job,” she said. But our favorite rogue boutique owner Kim DePaola completely disagrees with Melissa’s take. Kim is a firm believer in Teresa’s “power.” “They’re [Melissa and Joe] lucky if they get another season,” Kim shared.

She continued, “I think Teresa is so cemented in [Bravo] that nobody could ever steal her spotlight. She is the queen of Bravo. There is no one that Bravo has given more power to than Teresa. She has [an] enormous amount of power.”

See kids, it just goes to show that if you are jailed for defrauding the government, you too can still be a star with an “enormous amount of power.” Stick around to see if Melissa gets the boot or Tre grants her another year of probation.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK TERESA CAN HAVE MELISSA FIRED? SHOULD BOTH TERESA AND MELISSA TAKE A BREAK FROM THE SHOW?