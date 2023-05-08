Kim Zolciak Files for Divorce From Kroy Biermann, Asks for Primary Physical Custody of Kids

After news broke that Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann allegedly owed over $1 million in back taxes, it was reported that Kim has now filed for divorce from Kroy. The Real Housewives of Atlanta former star has called time on their marriage.

Over 11 years of marriage down the drain

In official legal documents obtained by TMZ, a date of April 30, 2023 is given as when the two formerly separated. They have been married for over 11 years, and share four kids together.

The documents reveal that Kim believes the marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” She is asking for primary physical custody of their children. She is also requesting joint legal custody. Furthermore, Kim wants spousal support from the former NFL player, and hopes to legally restore her maiden name.

Kim and Kroy tied the knot in November 2011 after meeting at a charity event in May 2010. Their whirlwind romance led to their vows being exchanged in front of Bravo cameras, in the special Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding.

The RHOA spinoff was so successful, that it was reworked into an ongoing series called Don’t Be Tardy that ran for eight seasons. It followed both Kim and Kroy as they worked through their personal and professional lives. Fans watched as they welcomed their children KJ, Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane into the world. Kim also has two daughters from previous relationships, Brielle and Ariana, who Kroy legally adopted in 2013.

Recent months haven’t been kind to the pair. Rumors swirled that their Georgia house was in foreclosure. Denial was on the cards, but official documents don’t lie. The house barely escaped public auction, where it would have been sold off to the highest bidder. Now, with over a million dollars supposedly owed in back taxes, it appears Kim has had enough.

We need Andy and the Bravo cameras on the scene, stat.

