The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 15 Trailer Is Here; Cynthia Bailey And Kim Zolciak Return

The Real Housewives of Atlanta are coming in hot for season 15. Bravo unleashed the explosive trailer for the upcoming season, and the Atlanta peaches are back in full form. We’ve got new faces stirring up trouble, old faces making cameos, and Kandi Burruss threatening to headbutt someone. Hollywood Life covered the explosive trailer and all of the spicy details. Let’s unpack it.

For season 15, all of the cast members from last season are returning. Kandi is reporting for duty for a historic fourteenth consecutive season. The longest-running Real Housewife is front and center in the new cast photo. She’s joined by Sanya Richards-Ross, Drew Sidora, Shereé Whitfield, Kenya Moore, and Marlo Hampton.

It’s great to see the gang back together, but the biggest takeaway from the trailer is the surprise cameos from former Housewives. Cynthia Bailey and her cheekbones make their triumphant return to RHOA after losing their peach for season 14. Fresh off her divorce from Mike Hill, Cynthia is coming into this season with a lot on her plate. She deserves to be back with the group, even if she’s just popping in for a few quick scenes.

In addition to Cynthia showing up in the trailer, Kim Zolciak-Biermann returns to RHOA for the first time in five seasons. With her spinoff show canceled and her house allegedly heading into foreclosure, she had no choice but to clock back in on RHOA. In the trailer, Kim sits down with Shereé and their fellow OG Housewives, DeShawn Snow and Lisa Wu. Now, if only we could get a NeNe Leakes cameo, seeing the entire OG cast reuniting in the show’s 15th season would be epic. But we’ll settle for four out of five for now.

In addition to the legendary Housewives making cameos this season, some fresh faces are on the scene, too. Monyetta Shaw is back for her second season as a friend of. She hardly said two words last season, but it seems like that will change for season 15. Newbie Courtney Rhodes also joins the ladies in a part-time capacity but wastes no time getting into mess. In one clip from the season 15 trailer, she tells Kandi to calm down, to which Kandi replies, “I’m about to headbutt this b—ch!”

Of course, the Atlanta Housewives don’t need cameos, surprise guests, or feisty friends to pull together the season. The full-time peach-holders bring plenty of storylines of their own. Kenya and Shereé are both dating new guys. Sanya is dealing with her overbearing family, and Marlo is still navigating her life as a “munty.”

And, to know one’s surprise, Marlo is at the center of a ton of drama this year. She’s trying to get that first seat at the reunion again because she is going at it with Kandi, reigniting their years-old beef. Marlo also comes for Drew in another scene, calling her a “deranged wannabe actress.”

Outside of her drama with Marlo, Drew is in for a rough season. She and Ralph Pittman recently announced their divorce, and the Bravo cameras were able to capture all of it. In the trailer, Drew and Ralph sit down at couples therapy, and Ralph nonchalantly drops the D-word. Moments later, we see a tearful Drew in a confessional facing the realization that her marriage is ending.

Between the explosive drama, the heartbreak, and the cameos, the RHOA season 15 trailer is giving us a lot to look forward to. Plus, this is only a tease of what’s to come when our Atlanta peaches return to our screens! Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Sunday, May 7th, on Bravo. Sundays are about to be fun again.

[Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images]