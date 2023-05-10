Kim Zolciak Was Planning to Divorce Kroy Biermann for ‘a Long Time’

If you’re somehow not caught up on the Kim Zolciak news, here’s the run-down. It recently came out that the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband, former NFL player Kroy Biermann, owed the IRS over one million dollars in back taxes.

Since that moment, everything’s pretty much been a mess. Following the IRS news, Kim filed for divorce from Kroy, seeking primary custody of their children and the restoration of her maiden name. Kroy then counter-filed in turn, also demanding primary custody of the kids.

This is rightfully some pretty wild news, and for all of it to come out at once means everyone’s latching onto the story. Even other Real Housewives stars have jumped on the commentary train.

What drove Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann apart?

But despite the news releasing so fast, hard, and unexpectedly, the plans behind the divorce were not so hasty. Two sources close to People gave insight into the couple’s relationship, reporting that the divorce was apparently “a long time” coming and that Kim had been planning it long before the news came out.

The first source, Kim’s friend, said, “She had not told anyone, not even family. She didn’t tell anyone, even friends were kept in the dark.” Both sources iterated how taxing the financial troubles had been on the relationship, even before the IRS case. This included the foreclosure of the couple’s house. “The money has been an issue,” the friend said.

The second source also emphasized the money but gave further insight. “There’s no cheating on either side. The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors.” They also mention how Kroy had essentially been managing the family, which was one reason that “they’re not on good terms right now.”

This second source also wanted to point out how even though the divorce had been anticipated, the news wasn’t easy to deliver. “They are a very tight-knit family and this isn’t easy for any of the children.” Whether the situation will get any easier remains to be seen.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THE DIVORCE TRULY HAD BEEN PLANNED? DO YOU FEEL FOR KIM OR KROY IN THIS SITUATION? DO YOU FEEL FOR THEIR KIDS?