Is Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Home Facing Foreclosure?

Don’t be tardy for the party, and definitely don’t be tardy for the mortgage. Has Kim Zolciak-Biermann learned that lesson the hard way? Rumors are swirling that the Bravo star’s home is facing foreclosure, but that can’t be true, right? Between The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy, we’ve literally watched Kim and Kroy Biermann’s family grow into that house. So, we’re desperately trying to get to the bottom of what’s happening here.

Amid the rumors about Kim’s home facing foreclosure, Page Six dug into the records. They revealed that Kim’s house was once in jeopardy, but it was due to taxes, and it wasn’t anytime recent. The documents showed that in 2014, the couple owed a lien of $10,567.67. They were sent a fieri facias letter, threatening that a state office might seize their property to pay off outstanding tax obligations.

Kim and the gang were able to scrounge up some dollars and get the debt paid off, so that threat of foreclosure has been long gone. However, that hasn’t stopped fans online from skepticizing about the Biermann family’s financial status—especially since Don’t Be Tardy was canceled last year. A new rumor surfaced that Kim’s house, worth $2.5 million, was recently auctioned off for just $257,000.

In response to the rumors about her house, Kim took to her Instagram story to clap back. Per Page Six, she’s adamant that she and her family are not leaving her home anytime soon.

“My house was not sold for $257,000,” she explained in the Instagram video. “If you guys think that I would let my home, that we put millions and millions of dollars [into], go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, OK? For real.”

The singer and entrepreneur continued to assert that it would be on her terms, not a court order, if she ended up leaving her house. In the video, Kim asked, “So, what are you going to do, haters, when I’m here for Christmas, and I’m here for my birthday, and I’m here for all those amazing dates?”

She continued, “I’m here until I f–king want to move out. ‘Til I decide I don’t want to live here anymore. So enjoy the view, haters, ’cause you’re going to be seeing it for quite some time.”

So, the Biermann’s appear to be in the clear for now and aren’t facing foreclosure. Let’s hope it stays that way.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE RUMORS SURROUNDING KIM ZOLCIAK-BERMANN’S HOUSE? ARE YOU SURPRISED AT HOW SHE RESPONDED TO THE “HATERS?”

[Photo Credit: Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]