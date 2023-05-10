Kim Zolciak Selling Off Luxury Handbags Following Divorce News

Oh no! Not, the handbags, Kim. Those are usually the last to go! Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star, Kim Zolciak is selling her luxury goods. Likely due to the string of news about her personal and financial life. It has been heavily talked about in the last few days.

It’s one thing after the next for Kim. Trust, believe, receive, and now she’s facing tax liens and divorce. She filed, he filed, and now we wait and see because they have six kids and a house that neither has ever seemed like they want to vacate. More like, fight tooth and nail to keep their home.

If you haven’t heard, Kim and Kroy Biermann have a $1M tax bill looming. They aren’t the first celebs this has happened to, but I truly don’t understand. You are required to pay the IRS throughout the year – you can’t even wait till the end of the year without penalties – so who is doing your taxes? This is a 2013, 2017, and 2018 pattern.

We’ve also heard the whisper about eviction, then not, eviction, then not. And this is all after the 2012 saga when they were allegedly illegal squatters in Kim’s dream rental. Sell your house Kim! Downsize and make us believe you always wanted a smaller home! Sell your jewelry. Your cars. Do a show with the Biermanns on a budget!

What’s in Kim’s closet? Isn’t she appearing on RHOA?

Kim might have been thinking about selling her wardrobe for a while. She has a website and all – Biermann’s Closet – and the whole fam is chipping in their belongings to help out. There are a range of items. Everything from high end, to Brielle selling bike shorts and a bra, to Kroy selling only three t-shirts.

We know Kim’s taste in the clouds. She has been all about the Benjamins since Season 1 of RHOA (all the ladies were) and went on lavish shopping trips on camera. That’s what makes this such a big surprise.

In addition to her wardrobe and accessories, Wigs is also selling wigs. I repeat, Wigs is selling her infamous wigs – $18k’s worth. I hope this works out well for them as Kim never seemed like one to give in to a financial challenge. She’s about to be more relatable than ever.

Expect big things from Kim in the future, including more appearances on RHOA. Watch the rest of the ladies of Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday nights on Bravo, and catch up on the Season 15 premiere.

