Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Kim D Makes Surprise Appearance at Andy Cohen’s Book Signing

Those of us proud OG Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers probably all get the same chill down our spine when we hear the name Kim D. Kim DePaola was a staple on the show since the early days and is one of the messiest friends of the Real Housewives of all time. Kim D knows how to drop a bomb better than anyone else.

She is also the infamous owner of Posche fashion boutique. Remember the RHONJ-filmed fashion shows that always ended with someone getting their hair pulled? You might also remember Posche to stand for something else according to Teresa Giudice, but I don’t think we’re allowed to say those words on this website.

Kim D is like a cockroach and I mean that in a loving way. She just literally will never go away, no matter how hard Tre and her co-stars try to get her out of their lives. It’s why I wasn’t surprised to see her pop up at Andy Cohen’s latest book signing. If there’s a Bravo camera around, Kim D is never too far away.

Kim D. made the most of her moment

Andy posted a series of Instagram stories with Kim D, and they didn’t waste an opportunity for a picture. Andy couldn’t hide his excitement at the RHONJ legend showing up to his book signing. He even called her a “cock-a-roach,” to quote Kim herself, which is just iconic.

Kim did make sure to share plenty of photos of herself with Andy at the signing. She had to make the most out of her 15 seconds. She also posed for a photo with Dolores Catania, who also showed up to support her boss. Dolo might be the only old-school RHONJ star who will still be friendly enough to stand next to Kim for a photo. You have to respect Kim’s never-ending hustle.

