Kim DePaola Slams Past Seasons Of Real Housewives Of New Jersey As “Fake”; Claims Season 13 Is “Gonna Be Real”

Kim DePaola may have never been a Real Housewife, and it’s been about four years since her last appearance on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Still, she’s speaking out about the show with the gravitas and authority of a bonafide cast member. As heavy reported, the former RHONJ “friend of” popped up on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, and she spilled as much tea as she could about what’s to come in the upcoming season. And she has a hot take about the drama set to unfold.

Like the rest of us, Kim D saw the Season 13 RHONJ trailer and had her mind blown. The fairytale wedding, the new blood, the rumors — there’s a lot going on. But, the big topic on everyone’s mind is the reignited beef between Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga, and Melissa Gorga. Kim D claims to have some tea on the matter.

The trailer ends with Tre talking about Melissa by saying, “She’s always wanted to keep my brother and I apart. She got her wish.” However, Kim says that it’s actually her old pal Teresa seeing her wishes come true. “We’re back to the truth now. All that stuff you’ve been watching is all bulls***. Now we’re back to the truth,” Kim said on the podcast.

RELATED: Kim DePaola Claims That Danielle Cabral Was Hired To Be Teresa Giudice’s “Lap Dog”

Kim proceeded to slam the show for being inauthentic, claiming that the on-air relationship between Teresa and her brother over the last few seasons has been nothing but phony. She also believes that Teresa’s newfound love for Luis “Louie” Ruelas caused the truth to bubble back up to the surface.

“This is the real deal about the Gorgas and the Giudices,” Kim said. “They never could stand each other. That was a pact that they made okay with each other. And I told you all the minute [Teresa] met someone, that she would dump them because she never got over the fact that they came on the show when she didn’t want them to.” Kim continued, “She threw them away like a stale crust of bread. Okay? That’s what she was waiting for.”

“She needed them to film. Now she doesn’t. So this is real this season,” Kim said. “The other seasons were fake. …A lot of the things that [Teresa] was doing was fake. Now it’s gonna be real.”

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ABOUT KIM DEPAOLA CHIMING IN ON THE RHONJ DRAMA? DO YOU BELIEVE HER ACCUSATIONS ABOUT TERESA BEING FAKE?

[Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage]