Diana Jenkins Drops Lawsuit To Find Racist Trolls Who Attacked Garcelle Beauvais’ Son

Diana Jenkins is a complicated Real Housewives star—hard to hate but harder to love. On the one hand, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has done some genuine good for the world, raising money for various causes.

But despite the good she does, fans have always questioned how genuine she really is. She’s been swept up in a myriad of drama and scandals. Among these are issues of race, like when Diana slammed a Black content creator. This led to a slew of drama with costar Garcelle Beauvais, with Garcelle calling Diana uneducated and essentially tone-deaf. Diana would eventually apologize.

Last year, Diana filed a lawsuit and launched an investigation on behalf of Garcelle’s son, Jax. The lawsuit was meant to uncover those who’d launched a racist Instagram attack against Jax.

Diana Jenkins’ lawsuit can’t go on

A new exclusive from RadarOnline reports that Diana has now dropped the lawsuit. The news outlet received a filing from the court which “expressed concerns” that Diana was not the right person to keep the case moving forward. She attempted to reach out to Garcelle’s attorney and to NBC Universal, but “did not receive a response” from either.

Diana’s team noted that she “offered to cover all [Garcelle’s] legal expenses … if she would join the lawsuit.” Diana will be “filing a Request of Dismissal Without Prejudice” despite closing in on potential suspects. The lawsuit mentioned the use of disposal emails and phone numbers linked to the Ivory Coast and Mongolia.

A computer forensics expert even identified the name behind one of the accounts, but that name has not been released publicly. While the service providers behind other IP addresses were identified, no actual persons could be identified behind them.

In general, it’s hard to tell how genuine Diana is about anything. But the work that went into this lawsuit up until now is hard to ignore. Perhaps she cared so deeply because of cyberbullying experiences of her own. In any case, it seems Garcelle didn’t want this lawsuit, so it might be good that it’s over. But I leave these questions in your hands.

