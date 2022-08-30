Diana Jenkins Has Hired 24/7 Security After Receiving Death Threats

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais has been involved in several feuds with her co-stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and newbie Diana Jenkins this season.

But what happened recently to Garcelle’s 14-year-old son, Jax, is inexcusable.

Earlier this season on RHOBH, a drunken Erika propositioned Garcelle’s eldest son, Oliver Saunders, for a threesome at Garcelle’s birthday party. Erika also swore at Jax, exclaiming “get the f*ck out of here” when he tried to take some flowers for his mother. Erika did apologize to Garcelle.

Now Jax has been receiving hateful messages from Internet trolls. The messages are beyond disturbing. Garcelle and Lisa spoke out about the troubling messages. Garcelle tweeted, “I’m usually a very strong woman … I’ve been raised to be strong … but when it comes to my kids, it hurts — it’s not OK.”

Queen of Bravo shared a screenshot of what Lisa wrote in her Instagram Stories. “We are doing a tv show. We try to entertain you-why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes … love us-love to hate us, but leave the kids alone,” she said.

Garcelle also put a post on her social media from Jax. Queens of Bravo shared a screenshot. “Well, I’d like to start off by saying that I am still a kid,” he wrote. “I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama. I just want to be a normal kid,” Jax stated. He added that has made his Instagram private.

Bravo released a statement on their Instagram page supporting Garcelle and Jax. All of Garecelle’s RHOBH co-stars reposted the statement on their social media. Garcelle added it to her social media, and wrote in the caption, “Thank @bravotv for your support!! It’s not ok!!!”

Lisa’s husband Harry Hamlin also spoke out, reposting Bravo’s statement and writing in the caption, “Attacking the cast or their children is inappropriate. Please enjoy the show and leave the participants alone.” I couldn’t agree more.

But now the hate is continuing to spread, casting a shadow over RHOBH. Page Six reported that Diana has hired security because she has reportedly received death threats. An insider stated, “Diana’s team of security experts advised her to hire four personal bodyguards as they believe credible death threats have been made.” The source added, “The bodyguards are 24/7. She’s taking every precaution she can to protect herself and her family.”

Diana’s representative did not reply to Page Six’s request for comment.

Some Bravo fans have alleged that Diana hired bots to post racially insensitive comments on Jax’s social media. Diana responded to the unfounded comments in an Instagram post.

“I have been accused of instigating the hateful and inexcusable cyberbullying of Garcelle’s son. Nothing could be further from the truth,” she wrote. “I have stood for human rights my whole life. There is no place for hate in this world.”

The mom of three continued, “To those people who have been attacking my family and threatening our lives, you are also spreading hate and creating fear.” She added a simple plea at the end of her post. “Please stop.”

Both Lisa and Erika were also accused of hiring social media bots to allegedly harass Jax. Lisa posted on her Instagram Story, “I can’t believe I even have to clarify this, but I did not hire bots to attack Jax. Please stop with the accusations and threats.”

Erika also denied the accusation. “I did not hire bots to attack Jax,” she wrote in her Instagram Story. “I want everyone to know this. When I apologized to Garcelle for yelling at Jax, I also told her I would apologize to him in person,” Erika wrote. “But that did not make the edit. All the women saw me say this.” Jay’s Reality Blog shared screenshots on Instagram of both Lisa and Erika’s comments.

Garcelle tweeted a thank you to all who have had her son’s back during this awful incident. “I just want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone that has been supportive of Jax and me it means the world,” she wrote. All of this hatred is truly unacceptable and needs to stop.

TELL US- PLEASE SHARE SOME WORDS OF SUPPORT FOR JAX AND THE RHOBH CAST.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]