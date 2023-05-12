Paulie Connell Confirms His Divorce Status and Future With Dolores Catania

Margaret Arsenal Josephs thought she did a whole thing when she let the cat out of the bag about Dolores Catania’s boyfriend. Now that cat is probably going to grow big fangs and hang out underneath Marge’s bed.

While Marge might need to sleep with one eye open and walk slowly around corners, Paul Connell is addressing the situation. All About TRH spoke with Paul and got his side of the story.

Mr. and Mrs. Connell … and Dolores

Mrs. Connell exists and it isn’t Dolores at this time. In an effort to get ahead of Marge’s big mouth, Paulie Eyebrows is trying to set the record straight. You just know Frank Catania is loving every moment of this.

Margaret released the goods on the RHONJ: After Show, and said, “As far as I know, Paul’s not divorced. I guess it’s hard to get married if you’re not divorced. You could give rings. I guess that’s why you can’t get married if you’re not divorced.” Now Paul is having his moment to follow up.

He said, “I am not divorced yet but obviously, I [have been] separated for many years. A document to finalize the past or set the present is not preventing myself and Dolores from planning our future together in any way or form.” Sure, Jan.

While the above is true, it must suck to be “in love” with a man who has a whole wife. And Paulie says they have been apart for over 10 years, but did you expect him to say they brunch every weekend? The former couple also share two sons.

This could also be why Dolores seems so content with not walking down the aisle right now. That said, if Dolores is okay with this, it isn’t a terribly big deal. Of course it would be nice to know why Paulie isn’t divorced. It would seem the old “cheaper to keep her” theory might fly out the window once a second shot at true love comes along.

No worries though, Marge is probably on the case. For all we know she is with Mrs. Connell right now continuing to pack her arsenal.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays on Bravo.

