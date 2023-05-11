Margaret Josephs Shades Paulie Connell’s Divorce Status and Dolores Catania’s Marriage Plans

Real Housewives of New Jersey is a delicate tapestry woven with the finest rumors surrounding the general Franklin Lakes area. Once dedicated to fiery personalities and prostitution whores, now we have a 10-year family argument and random gossip thrown around.

Someone is usually accused of cheating. Others have confessed to wearing the clothes of loved ones who have passed on. And now we have people who are unable to commit due to polygamy laws in the United States.

On the RHONJ: After Show, Margaret Josephs poured gasoline on her friendship with Dolores Catania. She might have crossed a line when discussing Paul Connell’s marriage status.

Oops, I think she did it again

Dolores discussed hearing wedding bells in her future with Paulie Eyebrows. “Paul and I really haven’t felt this way about anybody else we’ve met in a very long time,” she said.

The rest of the cast has already welcomed and co-signed Paul, much to the delight of Dolores. They all seem to share the same desire for Dolores to find her happily ever after. While Dolo admits “It’s fun to think about things I haven’t thought about since I was 19 years old,” there might be a catch.

Now Dolores is happy. Her friends are happy for her. For the current moment, she appears content. I mean, we know Paul isn’t going to run off in the middle of the night for emergency surgery, though he may suffer an eyebrow crisis at some point. “I’m very happy with the commitment I have now, to be honest,” she explained.

And Marge enters the chat, as only Marge can do. “I think he’s [Paul’s] committed. I mean, he definitely peed on her leg,” Marge began. Always so eloquent, that one. She also believes Dolores isn’t necessarily “rushing to get married” this time around.

Then Marge goes DEFCON 1 on her relationship with Dolores. “Um, as far as I know, Paulie’s not divorced. I mean, I guess it’s hard to get married if you’re not divorced. Yeah, yeah you could give rings – I guess that’s why you can’t get married if you’re not divorced.”

At this time we would like to extend our best wishes and condolences to Marge. RIP any chance of Dolores, her protector Teresa Giudice, or Paulie Eyebrows inviting her to Thanksgiving 2023. Also, I’m not sure anyone noticed, but perhaps Marge shouldn’t be clocking anyone else’s marital status.

