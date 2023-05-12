Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Danielle Cabral Is ‘Moving On’ From Drama With Her Brother

Danielle Cabral‘s story line really parallels that of Real Housewives of New Jersey original star Teresa Giudice. Both ladies have strained relationships with their brothers, though to differing degrees. Presumably, the grieving sisters had fantastic relationships with their brothers until they married. In Teresa’s case, that person is Melissa Gorga.

Danielle is not on speaking terms with her brother. She explained that it started when she blocked him on social media. The other RHONJ ladies had a hard time believing Danielle’s story. But when they confronted her, she lashed out and removed herself from their presence. It’s all very Teresa-esque.

As we move through the season, there is public interest in the current status of Danielle and her brother’s relationship. So the Boujie Kids founder opened up about it on the “Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show.”

The situation with Danielle brother is ‘not looking too good’

Danielle described her current mindset about dealing with her estranged brother. She said, “At this point it’s kinda like, better just to end that chapter in your life and move on. And be happy with your family. My husband and my kids.”

The interview cut to footage from RHONJ during which Danielle discussed the feud with her mother. Her parents stepped in to try and mend the rift between their children, but to no avail. “From my mom and my husband’s point of view, they see what hurt I have gone through,” Danielle said.

Danielle’s brother watches the show, and the RHONJ star revealed that “he’s not happy” with what’s been said on the show. Specifically, “the stuff I said about” his wife.

“I’ve read comments here and there. Obviously, from her family and friends or his family and friends just saying horrible mean things. And my goal was for him to watch this and hopefully think, ‘Wow, maybe she’s really hurting,'” Danielle said of the reason she shared the rift on camera.

Danielle said she understood why her cast mates had so many questions. She alluded that there is more to the story, but did not divulge it during the interview. “I think people are questioning, rightly so, what this all started from. Which is right. I get it. There’s obviously something going on,” she said.

Her reactive personality may not be the best look. And Danielle acknowledged that the optics may turn some viewers against her. She added, “And now they see my personality on camera, and they’re like, ‘She must be a psychopath sister-in-law. She must have tortured her sister-in-law.’ So people are going to create their own narrative.”

Ultimately, going public with the feud was a means of communication. And Danielle hopes it brings her and her brother back together. “I just hope at some point they watch it and maybe he does see real hurt. That’s my only hope. but right now it’s not looking too good,” Danielle admitted.

Catch up with the Real Housewives of New Jersey on Tuesdays 9 pm ET.

