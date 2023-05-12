Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Kim Zolciak was living her life in a routine ever since she met Kroy Biermann on Real Housewives of Atlanta. She was squatting in her mansion like a princess in a castle. She passed the time by wearing her tragic wigs and drinking wine out of red solo cups. Oh, and we can’t forget her habit of being pretty problematic. Most Bravo fans didn’t need to pay much attention to Wig aside from her financial debacles because it was the same old story. That is until her house really started to crumble.

Kim and Kroy recently announced that they are going through a divorce. They spent years together and share several children with one another, so it was a shocking revelation. It’s obvious this split is messy, as is anything that ever involves Kim. Fans, for now, will be stuck watching the drama play out on Instagram since Kim hasn’t been on RHOA in a few years. Thankfully, Kim uses her social media to word-vomit her stream of consciousness, so we’ll probably get most of the tea.

Kim and her entire family live their lives on Instagram. Like, social media might be one of the family’s major streams of income as of 2023 (allegedly). I’m pretty sure her young children each have their own pages filled with sponsored posts and they probably don’t even have their own phones yet. It’s also why Kim’s online behavior since the split has been interesting to observe. She hasn’t posted anything outright about Kroy, but eagle-eyed fans noticed that Wig is doing some work in the shadows.

A social media split

Kim followed in Brielle Biermann’s footsteps and unfollowed Kroy on Instagram. Kroy had also unfollowed Kim and it’s unclear who cut the virtual cord first. Kim and Kroy’s Instagram pages are still loaded with photos of one another during their happy times. If this divorce continues gaining messy momentum, it’s only a matter of time until those photos become a distant memory as well.

