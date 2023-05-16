ABC Announces Senior Dating Series The Golden Bachelor, Coming This Fall

In this time of WGA strikes, it’s good to look back on some of our favorite reality TV, knowing that we’re probably in store for much more until the writers’ needs are met. The Bachelor, for example, has always been good to us. It’s good to reminisce on the show’s best seasons or the past contestants we miss the most.

But we won’t have to be stuck in the past too long as ABC has announced the future: The Bachelor, but with sexagenarians, officially titled The Golden Bachelor. An unexpected choice for sure, but okay, we’ll roll with it.

Of course, there’s no guarantee this show is a product of the writers’ strike. It’s likely been in the works for a while considering episodes will air this fall. But it’s just a taste of the floods of reality shows likely on their way. So, let’s see exactly what’s being offered here.

All the details ABC released about The Golden Bachelor

The show is a “celebration of the golden years” according to a release from ABC. It’s a real return to form: “One hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life.”

As for the ladies, the press release said, “The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?”

From a representation perspective, it’s great that ABC is spotlighting older adults in its shows. But on the other hand, I would say the public at large doesn’t hold a very flattering impression of stars from The Bachelor. ABC might have to be careful about how it chooses to represent this new generation of TV personalities. As we wait to see, we can anticipate other Bachelor properties in the meantime, like the reveal of the Season 20 Bachelorette.

The airdate for The Golden Bachelor has yet to be announced, but it will air Mondays in the fall on ABC.

