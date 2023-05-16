Lisa Rinna Denies Andy Cohen’s Claims She Wanted Back on RHOBH

We know Lisa Rinna was never afraid to speak her mind while featured on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And now that the former diamond-holder is out of the fold, nothing is off the table.

The actress had a rough Season 12 after incessant fighting with Kathy Hilton, Sutton Stracke, and Garcelle Beauvais. During the reunion, she had an even bigger meltdown with Kathy that left the streets wondering whether or not she’d be returning for another go around the Beverly Hills block. However, shortly after, she confirmed her departure in January 2023, thanking the network for her hefty eight-year paycheck.

At the time, many viewers had questions surrounding Lisa’s exit. Was she fired? Or did she and the network mutually agree to part ways? Based on Andy Cohen’s recent comments, it sounds like he wanted to put the RHOBH vet on “pause” while Rinna actually decided to walk.

While promoting his new book, The Daddy Diaries, Andy revealed a lot of behind-the-scenes tea about the Real Housewives. On Lisa’s exit, the Bravo head-honcho wrote about the Days of Our Lives alum texting him her resignation after the reunion taping but later changing her mind. But according to him, Rinna’s fate had already been sealed.

Andy felt Rinna should’ve been on pause for some time, so it seems her peace-out text came at just the right time. He also claimed that she knew her status on the show and with the franchise following her exit. However, Lisa’s latest comments would beg to differ.

“There was never any discussion with anyone about that concept,” Lisa’s rep told E! News. “Her contract ended, and the parties mutually agreed not to engage on a new one. She felt her time on the show had run its course and she was more than happy to move on. And she still does not regret it.”

Regarding if we’ll ever see a Rinna return on RHOBH, it’s too soon to tell. But according to Lisa, she’s been living her best life post Housewives and is reportedly “happier” than ever. Although, getting her to appear on a season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip may be possible.

