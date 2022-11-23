Andy Cohen Responds To Kathy Hilton Saying She Won’t Film RHOBH If Lisa Rinna And Erika Jayne Return

I think it’s safe to say that most of the Bravoverse are happy that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is finally over. This season was intense, so heated, and so painfully tough to get through. Not only were fans watching the continuation of Erika Jayne’s messy divorce from Tom Girardi, but this season also featured a very bothersome Kyle Richards, an even more boring Dorit Kemsley, and an odd Diana Jenkins that people were ready to be done with.

Thankfully, we had our girls Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff to get us through. Showcasing their bestie status, their fashion, and just giving us light-hearted FUN moments. Everything we want to see on the Real Housewives. Additionally, Kathy Hilton returned to the series halfway through after sitting out the first half due to alleged contract negotiations.

Unfortunately for Kathy, if she thought her second season on the highest-rated Bravo show right now would be a walk in the park… she had another thing coming. Most of the viewers really gravitated toward Hilton during season 11. She brought humor and wit to the show — something that was missing. Her second run, however, would be much different.

By now, you know the story. During their cast trip to Aspen, Lisa spotted Kathy having an alleged meltdown and trashing her sister and some of the ladies on the cast. Oh, also, she apparently stomped on what I’m assuming are at least a pair of $25,000 glasses… you know how the Beverly Hills ladies are. Well, after that, the news broke about Kathy, and things were never the same.

Lisa had a field day with this all season long. Threatening to expose texts and receipts and dragging this thing out as if it was interesting to fans. I think Rinna thought she’d be able to strongarm Kathy into “talking about it” for the sake of the show. But boy, was she wrong. Kathy lit her up at the reunion and frankly, that’s the energy I always need from a Housewife. Make it interesting, please!

“You’re the biggest bully in Hollywood,” Kathy shouted at Rinna while filming their reunion. After the season’s conclusion, Kathy made it clear that she would not return to the show if the two “bullies” were still on. Yes, she was talking about Lisa and EJ.

Now, Andy Cohen is breaking his silence on the heiress’ ultimatum.

He told Us Weekly, “Everyone who’s on the show, I want them to be excited about being on the show and have a level of desire to be on the show and feel great about it.”

The Housewives executive producer shared that it’s not uncommon for certain cast members to say they “don’t wanna interact with ‘X person or Y person.’ And so, it’s totally their decision,” he said.

If I had to guess… I wouldn’t bet on seeing Kathy on the 13th season of RHOBH. Although, things could always change. “It’s kind of a downtime [for RHOBH], which is I think important between seasons. Especially when the season is so volatile,” he finished.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]